Sandpiper Hospitality Chooses Impulsify as Exclusive Grab-And-Go Solution Provider

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandpiper Hospitality, led by industry veteran Jim Darter, announced they have chosen Impulsify as their exclusive partner in the grab-and-go retail space - committing several high-profile hotel development projects to kick off the partnership.

"Sandpiper Hospitality has chosen to align on an exclusive basis with Impulsify, a company that is changing the game in grab-n-go markets in hotels and beyond. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship that will allow our hotels to meet the need of our owners and guests in a creative, efficient and curated way," says Jim Darter, President of Sandpiper Hospitality.

The new partnership will launch a custom designed self-service grab-and-go market for the first Wyndham dual brand offering. The La Quinta / Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in Pflugerville, TX will offer two brands under one roof sharing one highly customized lobby retail outlet, designed by Impulsify, to meet the needs of both short- and long- term guests. In addition, Impulsify's guest-facing POS is fully integrated with the Opera PMS system for Room Charge capability at both brands.

Also included within this joint venture is a new extended stay brand initiative. Sandpiper Hospitality tapped Impulsify to design and develop the full retail program offering for their new conversion-based brand - which will include limited grocery, warm breakfast, and self-service checkout for guests on the go.

"Jim just gets it - 100%." says Impulsify CEO, Janine Williams. "While some owners and management companies are seeking waivers and scaling back grab-and-go inventory and operations, Sandpiper Hospitality looked at the immediate ROI retail offers as well as guest demand for curated, packaged F&B and made the decision to do it right on both design and technology. It really has to look and feel a certain way or they're going to send all your F&B revenue to GrubHub."

Impulsify uses proprietary retail performance data from over 15 million hotel retail transactions rung into their POS solutions to recommend product mixes based on type of hotel, guest profiles, geolocation, best sellers and emerging trends. Product performance data from 2021 indicates that healthy options, higher quality indulgent items, and larger portion sizes were the clear expectations of today's guests.

Before COVID-19, Impulsify primarily sold their front desk POS solution, ImpulsePoint, to automate transactions and inventory - with only 20% opting for their self-service kiosk. However, when COVID-19 hit and the labor crisis overwhelmed hospitality, sales of ShopPoP: Self Service Kiosk saw a dramatic increase of 235%, with 68% of hoteliers adding the guest-facing POS option to their grab-and-go markets.

The ability to purchase in-store at a self-service kiosk rather than wait in line at the front desk is a clear preference, as 92% of retail transactions have moved to the kiosk when the option was made available, according to 2021 transactions.

"The owners and management companies who invest there win on multiple levels: increased revenue, reduced burden on tired front desk teams, and a better guest experience. Kudos to Sandpiper Hospitality for making it a priority," asserts Williams.

The first retail project of the new partnership launches February 2022.

Impulsify provides self-service retail technology, design services, and business intelligence to maximize incremental revenue opportunities in commercial real estate common areas like hotel lobbies, co-working spaces, and multi-family residential complexes. Impulsify technology and design solutions completely automate retail deployment and management to increase profitability and minimize operational impact of unattended retail stores for non-retail businesses.

Sandpiper Hospitality is a high-performance hotel management firm recognized as experts in the extended stay hotel space. With over 50 hotels open or under management for a diverse group of clients across the country, Sandpiper Hospitality is on the leading edge of the hottest segment in hospitality. According to the April 2020 edition of Hospitality Business, Sandpiper Hospitality was the fastest growing Top 100 hotel management company from 2018 to 2019 and that expansion has continued into 2021. The firm has earned its position as the leading operator in the extended stay hotel segment of hospitality by virtue of superior returns on investment for its investors and clients. Sandpiper Hospitality - where expertise grounds us and flexibility elevates us.

