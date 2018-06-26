GREEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra Cook is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Construction in recognition of her role as President of Machnick Builders.

With its inception in 1969, Machnick Builders has serviced the Green Island, New York area for the past forty eight years. Respected for their work in the construction field, the construction corporation has become a leader in the industry and provides services in Massachusetts, Vermont, New York and more. Committed to offering quality services to their clients, Machnick's mission is to "provide high-quality commercial and industrial construction completed on time and within budget." With customer satisfaction at the forefront of the company's values, the corporation ensures that their clients receive eminent service at the fraction of the cost. A trusted name in the industry, Machnick is specialized in providing services to auto dealerships, aviation facilities, hotels, offices, self-storage facilities, shopping plazas and more. Stanch in their efforts of to provide and build a strong rapport with their clientele, the clients objectives are always their top priority.



With over thirty illustrious years of experience in the field of Construction under her belt, Sandra Cook has established herself as a trusted name in the industry. Throughout her career, Cook has maintained expertise within the areas of commercial and industrial building and pre-engineered metal buildings.



Early in her career, Cook attended The Sage Colleges-Russell Sage College.



In an effort to further advance her professional career, Cook is an elite fellow of several prominent organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, N.A.W.I.C. and A.G.C.



When she is not working, Cook enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family.



For more information, please visit www.machnickbuilders.com

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandra-cook-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300672842.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

