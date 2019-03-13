GREEN ISLAND, N.Y., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra Cook is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a 2019 Lifetime Achiever in the field of Construction in recognition of her role as President of Machnick Builders, LTD.

Established since 1969, Machnick Builders, LTD has serviced the Green Island, New York area for the past forty-nine years. Revered for their work in the construction field, the construction company has become a frontrunner in the industry and has provided services in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and more. Dedicated to offering quality services to their clients, Machnick's mission is to "provide high-quality commercial and industrial construction completed on time and within budget." With customer satisfaction at the forefront of the company's values, the construction company ensures that their clients receive eminent service at the fraction of the cost. A trusted name in the industry, Machnick is specialized in providing services to auto dealerships, aviation facilities, hotels, offices, self-storage facilities, shopping plazas and more. Devoted to establishing a good rapport with their clients, the clients' objectives are their top priority.

Amassing over thirty-five years of experience in the field of Construction, Cook is a prominent expert within her field. Throughout her career, Cook has maintained expertise within the areas of commercial and industrial building and pre-engineered metal buildings.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Cook attended The Sage Colleges-Russell Sage College.

To further her professional development, Cook is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, N.A.W.I.C. and A.G.C.

When she is not working, Cook enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family.

For more information, please visit www.machnickbuilders.com.

