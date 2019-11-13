Sandra G. Callahan, Eliassen Group's VP of Marketing, Wins The CMO Club President's Circle Award

READING, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra G. Callahan, Eliassen Group's VP of Marketing, was named a President's Circle Award winner by The CMO Club. This recognition celebrates her demonstrated leadership in supporting the spirit of The CMO Club along with her commitment to building relationships with peers in the club, assisting others, and referring other CMOs to join the world's best CMO conversations.

Established by The CMO Club to honor the marketing industry's brightest marketing executives and provide a forum where CMO stand-outs can share their road to success with marketing peers, the 2019 CMO Awards is the only CMO awards program where marketing executives are nominated and voted on by an elite group of peer marketers, including The CMO Club Board, Chapter Presidents, and key members.

The 2019 CMO Awards recognized winners in 10 categories: Content Engagement, Creativity and Storytelling, Customer Experience, Growth, Leadership, Marketing Innovation, Transformation, Rising Star, Social Responsibility, and President's Circle.

The 2019 CMO Award winners were celebrated during the CMO Awards Roundtable and Dinner last evening at Current Chelsea Piers, New York City.

For more information on the awards program and the category winners, go to: www.thecmoawards.com

About The CMO Club

The CMO Club is the world's most innovative and engaged community of CMOs, committed to helping solve each other's biggest challenges in a behind-closed-doors, candid, and trust-worthy environment. The Membership is 650+ CMOs strong and growing, representing B2B and B2C brands with over 40% of their Membership representing billion-dollar brands and 35 CMO Club Chapters across the globe. The CMO Club's success, fueled by dynamic peer-to-peer problem solving, inspirational and educational events, CMO Club Member curated content, and an elite Thought Leadership Program, continues to raise the bar for CMO success. Visit www.thecmoclub.com.

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging more than 30 years of success, our expertise in technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, and life sciences enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence, deep networks, as well as national reach. For more information, visit www.eliassen.com.

