Sandra Hurse joins GCM Grosvenor as Chief Human Resources Officer

Ms. Hurse brings more than two decades of experience to her new role, including most recently serving as Global Head of Human Resources, Corporate and Investment Banking at Bank of America, where she supported employees globally and served as a key advisor to the Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. Before that she was Bank of America's Global Head of Junior Talent Management. Her prior experience also includes leadership roles in Human Resources, Talent Management and Talent Acquisition at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase. Ms. Hurse holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BBA in Finance from Baruch College.

"We are thrilled to have attracted Sandee to our team," said Michael Sacks, Chairman and CEO of GCM Grosvenor. "Our most important assets are the talented people who work at GCM Grosvenor, and Sandee has an established track record of recognizing and growing leaders within the financial industry. Her extensive experience, operational leadership and industry expertise will ensure that we continue to attract and develop top-tier professionals, allowing Grosvenor to continue adding value to our clients."

ABOUT GCM GROSVENOR

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. It is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide.

SOURCE GCM Grosvenor