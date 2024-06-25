Sandra Kingery chosen to step into position of interim provost and dean of the faculty at Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycoming College President Kent Trachte has appointed Sandra Kingery, Ph.D., as interim provost and dean of the faculty at Lycoming College effective July 1. She will succeed Philip Sprunger, PhD., who will return to the economics department faculty after 13 years in the post.

An outstanding scholar, teacher, and member of the faculty since she was hired as a tenure track faculty member in the modern language studies department in 1998, Kingery has held two different faculty chairs, including the Richmond Chair from 2017-2023 and the W. Gibbs McKenney Chair in International Studies and Professor of Spanish, which she currently holds.

Kingery has served multiple terms on Faculty Executive Council, including serving as the chair of the faculty, and full terms on both the Promotion and Tenure, and the Budget, Salaries and Benefits committees. She has also chaired the General Committee on Academic Affairs four different times, worked on Middle States Commission on Higher Education reaccreditation teams, and directed the Faculty Mentor Program. During her time at Lycoming, Kingery has also served on more than 50 peer evaluation committees and 55 search committees.

One of Kingery's first strategic projects will be leading a group of faculty members and administrators that have been charged with developing proposals for additional academic offerings to build upon Lycoming's already strong academic reputation. She will also work with the Office of the President on inclusive hiring policies and practices that will support a commitment in the 2021 Strategic Plan to diversify the faculty and staff.

"The breadth and length of her outstanding service to Lycoming College has prepared Sandy well to take on the role of interim provost and dean of the faculty," said Trachte. "The Faculty are very pleased that Sandy has been named to this role, and I am confident that she is the right person to build upon Provost Sprunger's exceptional work."

"I am thrilled to come into this role after Phil's 13 years of tremendous service," said Kingery. "Lycoming is a place where I have enjoyed both teaching and leadership roles, and I look forward to continuing to work with our extraordinary faculty."

Kingery earned both her master's and doctoral degrees from University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a bachelor's degree from Lawrence University.

