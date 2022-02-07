Sandra Plasencia Provides Quality Cold Weather Skincare

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandra Plasencia label has always targeted a wide variety of skincare needs from sun damage to skin discoloration, acne to premature aging. Many of the brand's products are also created to protect the skin from environmental stress — something that is never more important than in the chilly winter weather.

When discussing dry skin, Cleveland Clinic refers to the winter as "a perfect storm of environmental conditions." Humidity levels are lower due to the colder weather. In addition, this drives people inside, where forced air heating can further dry out their skin. The lack of vitamin D — due to things like cloudy weather and more time spent indoors — can also increase inflammation and cause flare ups with skin conditions like eczema.

This is where a good skincare routine can make all the difference. Sandra Plasencia, owner of the beauty and skincare label by the same name, has been in the business of developing high-quality skincare products for decades. Her growing brand has a loyal following of customers that rave about the effectiveness of Sandra Plasencia products.

While the brand has been rapidly expanding its customer base across the U.S., many of these fans are located in the Chicago region, where they've patronized Plasencia's spa, Casa Sandra, for years. "During this time," Plasencia explains, "I had the opportunity to work doing skincare, with clients of different ethnic backgrounds, but mainly latino women who, in their majority, love to look good."

Plasencia, who herself hails from Cuba, is well aware of the challenge of keeping skin clean and vibrant in the cold Chicago weather. Her time in the Windy City has allowed the entrepreneur to create products that are specifically tailored to helping her patrons care for their skin. They use a scrupulous development process that focuses on high concentrations of standardized botanical extracts. These are backed by clinical testing and utilize the latest technologies to enhance the efficacy of each formula.

"At the spa," Plasencia says, "we were working with these products and our customers loved them, as well as the technicians who used them during our skin care treatments. The products provide noticeable results, which has led to a loyal customer base that always comes back for more, even in the winter."

While skincare is a year-round affair, Plasencia knows that the winter weather can wreak havoc on the skin. From her Vitamin C Cream to her Rejuvenating Cream with Soy Peptides to her Matrix Oil , the owner has ensured that the Sandra Plasencia brand is well equipped to help moisturize and hydrate her patrons' delicate skin throughout the harsh winter months.

About Sandra Plasencia: Sandra Plasencia founded her Chicago salon Havana Nights Nails & Spa in April of 2004. In 2020, she rebranded her company to Casa Sandra. The rebranding also coincided with the launching of the owner's eponymous cosmetics label Sandra Plasencia. Both enterprises focus on helping women care for their skin, preserve their natural beauty, and always look their best. You can learn more about Sandra Plasencia's products on her website, sandraplasencia.com .

