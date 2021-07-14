Sandra Plasencia Sends A Powerful Message Of Aging Gracefully

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago-based cosmetics brand Sandra Plasencia spurns the concept of snake oil products that make outrageous claims and promise eternal youth. The eponymous founder, Sandra Plasencia, has spent decades in the skincare and beauty industries. During that time, she's discovered one constant truth: aging is inevitable, but doing so gracefully is a choice.

Sandra Plasencia began her entrepreneurial activities nearly two decades ago. After spending time in school focusing on other areas, in 2004 Plasencia finally decided to take the plunge into pursuing her passion in the cosmetics industry. In the words of the owner, this decision was inspired by the simple fact that she "loves helping people" and found that doing so through supporting her customers with their skincare needs was "really rewarding."

The move into cosmetics came two years after Plasencia had emigrated to the U.S. from Cuba. Not long afterward, Plasencia's first foray into the health and wellness marketplace manifested in the form of Havana Nights Nails & Spa. It didn't take long for the burgeoning business titan to expand from an initial focus on nails to other spa-related activities. Over a decade and a half later, Plasencia's operation was still thriving, and she was able to both rebrand as Casa Sandra and launch her own line of quality cosmetics, called Sandra Plasencia.

The core of Plasencia's success has always revolved around her clients. She has built a solid base of customers that didn't just appreciate her services. They felt nourished by her brand's message — a message that is much more than skin deep.

From day one, Plasencia has looked beyond exterior beauty. While that is certainly an instrumental part of her industry, the businesswoman digs deeper than shallow results that are aimed at fleeting aspirations of artificial youth. Her company and product line are well known for operating under the mantra that "aging is inevitable, doing so gracefully is a matter of choice."

The empowering message of Plasencia's brands has always resonated with customers of all ages. Rather than focusing on the all-too-common obsession with "youth at any price," Plasencia has put her experience, knowledge, and passion to work for her customers to help them effectively take care of their own natural beauty. Her message that "you have only one skin, take care of it!" has helped countless clients walk away confident in who they are and secure in the fact that they're doing their best to care for their skin.

About Sandra Plasencia: Sandra Placensia founded her salon in 2004 and rebranded to Casa Sandra in 2020. At the same time as the rebrand, she also launched her own line of skin and beauty products under the label Sandra Placensia. These are available both in her spa as well as online.

