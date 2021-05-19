Sandra Plasencia Skincare Products Officially Arrive Online

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Sandra is a health and wellness company that has been operating out of Chicago for nearly two decades. Its brick-and-mortar presence was recently expanded as the company launched its new Sandra Plasencia line of skincare products through a variety of different online retailers.

The pandemic changed life as we know it. Nowhere was this impact felt more keenly than in the brick-and-mortar retail sector. Small companies, especially those offering beauty services, were hit hard as quarantines, shutdowns, and shelter-in-place orders strangled their customer traffic practically overnight.

This lack of in-person business created an enormous and unprecedented shift to cloud-based services, online retailers, and remote business interactions. Casa Sandra is one company that has managed to navigate this shift with aplomb.

The health and beauty brand has operated out of its Chicago salon storefront for the better part of two decades. When the pandemic shuttered its physical business, founder Sandra Plasencia, who had recently launched her own eponymous line of skincare products, quickly pivoted by taking her inventory online.

Plasencia's products are born out of years of her own intimate experience working within the beauty and cosmetics industry. In creating her own label, the entrepreneur's goal was simple. According to Plasencia, "in our formulas, we include the finest quality, highest-performing ingredients...that yield the desired results." She adds that "the development process focuses on high concentrations of standardized botanical extracts backed by clinical testing."

From the brand's enormously popular Vitamin C Complex to its rejuvenation creams, exfoliants, and sunblock, the Sandra Plasencia product line is replete with products that have been designed to keep Casa Sandra's clientele well-equipped for all its skincare needs — even when they can't visit the salon itself.

As the pandemic has begun to recede into the background, the Plasencia brand has done the polar opposite. Fueled by its growing popularity, the beauty brand has continued to gain steam in the national e-commerce space. Its offerings are currently listed on a variety of major retail sites and are also being sold through the company website, as well. While time will tell, it seems that the Sandra Plasencia line is poised to become a household brand in the health and beauty industry before long.

About Casa Sandra: In April of 2004 Sandra Plasencia founded Nights Nails & Spa in Chicago, Illinois. In 2020 she rebranded the business to its current name of Casa Sandra. Two years before, Plasencia had officially developed her own personally inspired, long-incubated line of beauty products which she aptly named Sandra Plasencia. The founder's personal label has gained steam ever since its inception and is beginning to gain wider exposure within the national health and wellness industry.

Please direct inquiries to:

Fletcher Corradi

(954) 857-6974

[email protected]

SOURCE Casa Sandra