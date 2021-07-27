Sandra Plasencia's Cleansing Lotion Brings Irritated Skin Back to Life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based beauty enterprise Casa Sandra is proud of its popular Chamomile Flower Cleansing Lotion for Sensitive Skin. The product was released to a national market last year. Since then, it has continued to gain the attention of a growing number of patrons who are interested in finding a gentle yet effective solution for their sensitive skin.

There are many reasons people can struggle with sensitive skin. At times, irritations can be purely due to external factors, like dry weather or the use of harsh cleaning chemicals. At other times an individual's skin is naturally more sensitive to rough treatment.

Regardless of the specific circumstances, Chicago-based enterprise Casa Sandra is offering an effective yet gentle solution, particularly when it comes to cleansing one's skin in a hydrating manner. The brand's Chamomile Flower Cleansing Lotion for Sensitive Skin is a powerful cosmetic tool that can simultaneously cleanse and rejuvenate skin.

The cleanser is one of the most popular items in the growing Sandra Plasencia line of beauty products. It was personally designed by company owner Sandra Plasencia with the goal of gently yet thoroughly cleansing her customer's skin.

Plasencia has operated a Chicago salon since 2004 and has spent the intervening years studying the cosmetic industry. Throughout that time, she's had plenty of opportunities to create her own skincare formulas, many of which have found resounding success with her storefront clients.

When she rebranded her company to Casa Sandra in 2020, Plasencia used the opportunity to officially release a line of beauty products fittingly named Sandra Plasencia. Chief among the offerings was her popular cleansing lotion.

The formula combines chamomile and vitamins A and E to provide healing moisture. The mixture rebalances the skin in a soothing manner that prevents the dryness, redness, and irritation so often caused by harsh environments. The product comes in a crisp, elegant 236 ml bottle that utilizes the high-class cream and black color scheme familiar to those who regularly patronize the Sandra Plasencia brand.

While Sandra Plasencia always takes great personal satisfaction catering to her local, Chicago patrons, she has been pleased with the opportunity to offer her beauty products to a national audience, as well. Her e-commerce presence grew tremendously during the pandemic, and the entrepreneur is determined to continue to steer into that online growth moving forward.

From her fan-favorite cleansing lotion to the rest of her elite line of beauty products, Plasencia's online business seems poised for continuing success, even as the pandemic recedes. The owner remains excited about the future as her flourishing eponymous brand continues to promote her company's message that "you have only one skin, take care of it!"

About Casa Sandra: Sandra Plasencia founded her Chicago salon Havana Nights Nails & Spa in April of 2004. In 2020, she rebranded her local company to Casa Sandra. At the same time, the entrepreneur released a line of beauty products under her own Sandra Plasencia label. These have found increasing traction with a national audience, pushing the Plasencia name into the national spotlight in the process.

Please direct inquiries to:

Kerri Hand

(954) 561-3283

[email protected]

SOURCE Casa Sandra