Sandra Plasencia's Matrix Oil Formula Takes Skincare Routines to the Next Level

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra Plasencia is an exciting new line of cosmetics with a rich history. Developed by owner Sandra Plasencia after nearly two decades of experience running her spa, the brand features a growing line of tried and true skincare products. One of these is the company's popular Matrix Oil beauty cocktail.

Sandra Plasencia's Aceite Matriz — or "Matrix Oil" in English — is a facial oil that utilizes several key ingredients to effectively improve the state of facial skin. Matrix Oil should be used along with other serums or moisturizers and is designed to enhance hydration and help the skin feel soft and supple without leaving a greasy residue.

Along with adding Matrix Oil into one's nighttime beauty regimen, the product can also help with healing. The ingredients included in the oil blend are excellent candidates to help heal minor scrapes, scratches, and even burns.

The unique ointment utilizes three distinct ingredients to achieve its efficacious effects. These include:

Retinol : A known wrinkle-reducer that helps with fading age spots and softening skin.

: A known wrinkle-reducer that helps with fading age spots and softening skin. Vitamin E : A common cosmetic option that is believed to protect the skin and help with healing.

: A common cosmetic option that is believed to protect the skin and help with healing. Argan oil: A cosmetic oil that is anti-inflammatory and may help with moisturizing, stretch-mark prevention, skin aging, and even healing.

Together, these three elements are able to take normal facial cosmetic serums to the next level.

Matrix Oil blend is just one of several products included in the recently launched Sandra Plasencia line of skincare products. Created by the brand's founder by the same name, the Sandra Plasencia label brings a multi-decade career's worth of hands-on experience to the cosmetic market.

Owner Sandra Plasencia has worked in skincare ever since she opened her own spa in Chicago in 2004. "I had the opportunity to work doing skincare with clients of different ethnic backgrounds," Plasencia explains, "but mainly Latino women who, in their majority, love to look good. About two years ago I decided to do the private label and the products have had great acceptance among the spa clients."

With a solid customer base already delivering rave reviews, Plasencia decided to take her brand to the next level by making it available to the e-commerce crowd. From her Matrix Oil to the rest of her line of effective skincare and beauty products, Sandra Plasencia's personal label has quickly found acceptance by a large, rapidly growing national audience interested in tapping into the owner's venerable skincare wisdom via her own distinct formulas.

About Sandra Plasencia: Sandra Plasencia founded her Chicago salon Havana Nights Nails & Spa in April of 2004. In 2020, she rebranded her company to Casa Sandra. The rebranding also coincided with the launching of the owner's eponymous cosmetics label Sandra Plasencia. Both enterprises focus on helping women care for their skin, preserve their natural beauty, and always look their best. You can learn more about Sandra Plasencia's products on her website, sandraplasencia.com .

