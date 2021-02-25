Sandra Weber Joins Work.software

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Work.software, a SaaS company focused on change management, is pleased to announce the addition of Sandra Weber to the newly created position of Controller. Sandy is responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial analysis, financial reporting, and financial stability of the organization.

"We are thrilled to have Sandy join Work.software. She compliments our fast-paced, goal-oriented team," says Dave Wible, CEO. "It became clear with growth, that we were going to need to expand. I have known Sandy professionally for several years now and she was the only choice to lead our financial team. Her expertise and experience will help us to continue to grow at an accelerated pace."

Sandy has been in the financial arena with a concentration in SaaS-based businesses for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Work.software Sandy served as Controller at Industry Weapon where she oversaw all aspects of financial operations.

Sandy enjoys the challenge of building up departments and creating financial strategies. When asked why she decided to join Work.software, this is what she had to say "After being part of Dave and Wil's previous success, I was very happy they asked me to be a part of their new venture. I couldn't ask for better teammates."

About Work.software

Work.software (W.s) was founded in 2020 by successful entrepreneurs David Wible and William Chufo after selling their digital media SaaS firm Industry Weapon. Work.software specializes in helping businesses of all sizes accelerate growth and performance through software and curated consulting services. Work.software operates with clientele throughout the US.

For Additional information, visit https://work.software.

Media Contact:

Greg Forsythe

724-610-3932

[email protected]

SOURCE Work.software