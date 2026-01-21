Sandridge Crafted Foods® Launches Brand-New Simply Crafted™ Website

Highlighting fresh, ready-to-heat products and commitment to purpose-driven partnership.

MEDINA, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandridge Crafted Foods, a third-generation, family-owned fresh food manufacturer, announced the launch of the first-ever website for its Simply Crafted brand, created in part to showcase partnership with Folds of Honor. The new digital platform establishes a dedicated online presence for Simply Crafted, bringing the brand's products, values, and purpose together in a streamlined, consumer-friendly experience.

The website's clean navigation, modern visuals, and product-forward storytelling reflect Sandridge's commitment to quality and craftsmanship, while also making it easy to explore the Simply Crafted brand's fresh soups and ready-to-heat proteins. Each product is made with wholesome ingredients for fresh flavors consumers can feel good about. We pride ourselves on sourcing as local as possible throughout the seasons, to supply the best quality, nourishing food from farm to fork – that truly sets Simply Crafted apart in the refrigerated foods category.

Visitors to the site can also learn about our collaboration with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. Through this partnership, Simply Crafted connects everyday food purchases with support for families who have made extraordinary sacrifices.

"Simply Crafted is about giving back, and launching this website is an important milestone for the brand," said Dane Sandridge, Co-President of Sandridge Crafted Foods. "It allows us to put our food front and center while sharing the values behind Simply Crafted, including our meaningful partnership with Folds of Honor."

"We're grateful to Sandridge Crafted Foods and its Simply Crafted brand for supporting educational scholarships for those who need and deserve our help," said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "The patriotic team at Sandridge Crafted Foods and its caring customers are helping make a life-changing difference for the families of American heroes."

In addition to product information, the site offers a clear view into the principles that guide Sandridge Crafted Foods and its Simply Crafted brand – reinforcing the company's commitment to community, service, and purpose.

Consumers can use the site's convenient product locator to find Simply Crafted products at their nearest retailer.

About Sandridge Crafted Foods

Sandridge Crafted Foods, headquartered in Medina, OH, with additional facilities in Morton, IL and New Oxford, PA, has produced chef-crafted proteins, sides, soups, prepared salads, rices & grains, and more for the food service, retail, and club sectors for over 65 years. Sandridge® is committed to delivering fresh, high-quality food that brings value, authenticity, and delight to every meal. For more information, visit www.sandridge.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

SOURCE Sandridge Crafted Foods