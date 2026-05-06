SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2026, AN 8% INCREASE TO ITS ON-GOING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.13 PER SHARE, AND A ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE

News provided bySANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.
May 06, 2026, 16:16 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.
Recent Highlights
- On May 5, 2026, the Board increased its on-going quarterly dividend program by 8% to $0.13 per share. In addition, the Board declared a one-time dividend of $0.20 per share. Both dividends are payable on June 1, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 20, 2026. Stockholders can elect to receive the dividends in cash or additional shares of common stock by enrolling in the Company's previously announced Dividend Reinvestment Plan
- As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $104.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
- Production averaged 18.6 MBoe per day during the first quarter, an increase of 4% on a Boe basis versus the same period in 2025. Oil production increased 31% and total revenues increased 17% during the quarter versus the same period in 2025, driven primarily by new production from our operated development program
- During the quarter, the Company successfully drilled two and completed three wells as part of its ongoing one-rig Cherokee development program. In April, the third well drilled in 2026 achieved the lowest cost to date for the program
- First quarter net income of $18.7 million, or $0.51 per basic share. Adjusted net income(1) of $21.6 million or $0.59 per basic share
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $33.7 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026
- Adjusted G&A(1) of $2.4 million, or $1.42 per Boe for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026
Grayson Pranin, SandRidge's President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, commented on the quarter:
"The SandRidge team delivered another strong quarter, to include bringing on two new operated wells which benefited oil production during the period. I'm proud of our team that continues to execute, while maintaining a low G&A burden, and more importantly, continues to build upon the Company's record of more than four years without a recordable safety incident."
|
Financial Results
|
Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
Change
|
1Q25
|
Change
|
Net income
|
$ 18,670
|
$ 21,643
|
$ (2,973)
|
$ 13,049
|
$ 5,621
|
Net Income per share
|
$ 0.51
|
$ 0.59
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.16
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 19,759
|
$ 31,690
|
$ (11,931)
|
$ 20,331
|
$ (572)
|
Adjusted net income(1)
|
$ 21,602
|
$ 12,501
|
$ 9,101
|
$ 14,534
|
$ 7,068
|
Adjusted net income per share(1)
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 0.20
|
Adjusted operating cash flow(1)
|
$ 34,427
|
$ 28,282
|
$ 6,145
|
$ 26,346
|
$ 8,081
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$ 33,721
|
$ 25,492
|
$ 8,229
|
$ 25,491
|
$ 8,230
|
Free cash flow(1)
|
$ (1,105)
|
$ 14,440
|
$ (15,545)
|
$ 13,595
|
$ (14,700)
|
Operational Results & Update
Production, Revenue, & Realized Prices
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
Change
|
1Q25
|
Change
|
Production
|
MBoe
|
1,671
|
1,797
|
(126)
|
1,607
|
64
|
MBoed
|
18.6
|
19.5
|
(0.9)
|
17.9
|
0.7
|
Oil as percentage of production
|
21 %
|
18 %
|
3 %
|
17 %
|
4 %
|
Natural gas as percentage of production
|
50 %
|
49 %
|
1 %
|
49 %
|
1 %
|
NGLs as percentage of production
|
29 %
|
33 %
|
(4) %
|
34 %
|
(5) %
|
Revenues
|
Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues
|
$49,777
|
$39,400
|
$10,377
|
$42,604
|
$7,173
|
Oil as percentage of revenues
|
50 %
|
48 %
|
2 %
|
44 %
|
6 %
|
Natural gas as percentage of revenues
|
32 %
|
30 %
|
2 %
|
30 %
|
2 %
|
NGLs as percentage of revenues
|
18 %
|
22 %
|
(4) %
|
26 %
|
(8) %
|
Realized Prices
|
Realized oil price per barrel
|
$71.11
|
$57.56
|
$13.55
|
$69.88
|
$1.23
|
Realized natural gas price per Mcf
|
$3.13
|
$2.20
|
$0.93
|
$2.69
|
$0.44
|
Realized NGL price per barrel
|
$18.64
|
$14.92
|
$3.72
|
$20.07
|
$(1.43)
|
Realized price per Boe
|
$29.78
|
$21.92
|
$7.86
|
$26.51
|
$3.27
Oil production for the first quarter benefited from three new wells during the period, which contributed to increases of approximately 31% and 7% relative to the same period last year and the prior quarter, respectively. First quarter Boe production increased by approximately 4% versus the same period in 2025 and decreased by approximately 7% versus the prior quarter. Boe production for the first quarter was impacted by a decrease in NGL recovery, largely due to gas plants electing to recover less ethane from the NGL streams and increased production deferment from Winter Storm Fern, driving a reduction in total Boe production quarter-over-quarter. Revenues and average realized prices per Boe improved in the first quarter of 2026 versus the first and fourth quarters of 2025.
Drilling & Completion Operations
Two wells were successfully drilled and three wells were completed as part of the Company's ongoing one-rig Cherokee development program during the first quarter. The third completed well had limited contributions to overall production during the period. In April, the Company achieved the lowest drilled well cost to date for the program.
Operating Costs
During the first quarter of 2026, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $10.8 million or $6.45 per Boe. Lease operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased in total and per Boe versus the same period in 2025, primarily driven by continued efficient operations and an increase in production volumes due to our ongoing drilling program in the Cherokee Play.
Liquidity & Capital Structure
As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $104.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $1.3 million, deposited with multiple, well-capitalized financial institutions. The Company had no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations as of March 31, 2026.
Dividend Program
|
Dollars in thousands
|
Total
|
1Q26
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
Special dividends(2)
|
$ 130,206
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 55,868
|
$ 74,338
|
Quarterly dividends(2)
|
43,596
|
3,868
|
15,862
|
16,426
|
7,440
|
Total dividends(2)
|
$ 173,802
|
$ 3,868
|
$ 15,862
|
$ 72,294
|
$ 81,778
|
Total
|
1Q26
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
Special dividends per share
|
$ 3.50
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1.50
|
$ 2.00
|
Quarterly dividends per share
|
1.22
|
0.12
|
0.46
|
0.44
|
0.20
|
Total dividends per share
|
$ 4.72
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 1.94
|
$ 2.20
Dividend Declaration & Dividend Reinvestment Program ("DRIP")
On May 5, 2026, the Board increased its on-going quarterly dividend program by 8% to $0.13 per share. In addition, the Board declared a one-time dividend of $0.20 per share. Both dividends are payable on June 1, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 20, 2026. Stockholders can elect to receive the dividends in cash or additional shares of common stock by enrolling in the Company's previously announced Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
The Board continues to focus on the Company's return of capital to stockholders and, as a result, has expanded its on-going dividend program by 8% and declared a one-time dividend.
Stockholders interested in participating in the DRIP or seeking additional information may contact their broker or Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the Plan Administrator, at (800) 278-4353 or https://equiniti.com/us/ast-access/individuals.
Share Repurchases
No shares were repurchased during the first quarter of 2026, but the Company maintains its ability to opportunistically repurchase shares under its 10b5-1 program. Since inception of the program, the Company has repurchased 0.6 million shares at an average price of $10.75 per share. Of the $75.0 million repurchase authorization, $68.3 million remained as of March 31, 2026.
Outlook
We remain committed to growing the value of our asset base in a safe, responsible and efficient manner, while prudently allocating capital to high-return, growth projects. Currently, these projects include: (1) one-rig development in the Cherokee Shale Play (2) evaluation of accretive merger and acquisition opportunities, with consideration of our strong balance sheet and commitment to our capital return program (3) production optimization program through artificial lift conversions to more efficient and cost-effective systems and (4) a leasing program that will bolster future development and extend development in our Cherokee assets. We are developing our term acreage in the Cherokee Play, and our total leasehold position, inclusive of the Cherokee, NW Stack and legacy assets, is approximately 95% held by production, which cost-effectively maintains our development option over a reasonable tenor. We will continue to monitor forward-looking commodity prices, project results, costs and other factors that could influence returns and cash flows, and will adjust our program accordingly, to include curtailment of capital activity and wells, if needed, or conversely, well reactivations in higher natural gas price environments. These and other factors, including reasonable reinvestment rates, maintaining our cash flows and prioritizing our regular-way dividend, will continue to shape our development decisions for 2026 and beyond.
Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG")
SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment to harvesting the Company's resources in a safe and environmentally conscious manner, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas, transporting more than 90% of our produced water via pipeline instead of truck, and powering nearly all of our well sites with electricity, mitigating the need for less efficient power sources. Via a 24-hour manned operations center and dedicated personnel trained in the use of infrared leak detection and other specialized equipment, the Company continually monitors our asset base for potential emissions and continually works to optimize efficiency through initiatives such as proactive artificial lift upgrades that reduce SandRidge's electric power consumption. Additionally, SandRidge maintains an emphasis on the safety and training of our workforce with a demonstrable safety track record, including more than four years without a recordable safety incident, as integral to our culture. The Company has personnel dedicated to the close monitoring of our safety standards and daily operations.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 1:00 pm CT. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/747184225?pwd=pv6DLHLJ at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a Meeting ID and Unique Passcode. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the Meeting ID and Unique Passcode provided upon registration. The Company's latest presentation is available on its website at investors.sandridgeenergy.com.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, investors.sandridgeenergy.com, under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for at least 30 days.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
[email protected]
About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the production, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operation is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com.
-Tables to Follow-
|
(1)
|
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions.
|
(2)
|
Includes dividends payable on unvested restricted stock awards and excludes dividends paid in shares under Dividend Reinvestment Program.
Operational and Financial Statistics
Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below (unaudited):
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Production - Total
|
Oil (MBbl)
|
353
|
270
|
Natural Gas (MMcf)
|
4,988
|
4,719
|
NGL (MBbl)
|
487
|
551
|
Oil equivalent (MBoe)
|
1,671
|
1,607
|
Daily production (MBoed)
|
18.6
|
17.9
|
Average price per unit
|
Realized oil price per barrel - as reported
|
$ 71.11
|
$ 69.88
|
Realized impact of derivatives per barrel
|
(2.11)
|
0.03
|
Net realized price per barrel
|
$ 69.00
|
$ 69.91
|
Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported
|
$ 3.13
|
$ 2.69
|
Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf
|
0.18
|
—
|
Net realized price per Mcf
|
$ 3.31
|
$ 2.69
|
Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported
|
$ 18.64
|
$ 20.07
|
Realized impact of derivatives per barrel
|
—
|
(0.32)
|
Net realized price per barrel
|
$ 18.64
|
$ 19.75
|
Realized price per Boe - as reported
|
$ 29.78
|
$ 26.51
|
Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives
|
$ 29.86
|
$ 26.41
|
Average cost per Boe
|
Lease operating
|
$ 6.45
|
$ 6.79
|
Production, ad valorem, and other taxes
|
$ 1.81
|
$ 1.93
|
Depletion (1)
|
$ 5.88
|
$ 5.24
|
Earnings per share
|
Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders
|
Basic
|
$ 0.51
|
$ 0.35
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.35
|
Adjusted net income per share available to common stockholders
|
Basic
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.39
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.39
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
Basic
|
36,770
|
37,041
|
Diluted
|
36,992
|
37,080
|
(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.
Capital Expenditures
The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (unaudited):
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2026
|
(In thousands)
|
Drilling, completion, and capital workovers
|
$ 19,288
|
Leasehold and geophysical
|
642
|
Capital expenditures (on an accrual basis)
|
$ 19,930
|
(excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)
Derivatives
The below details the Company's hedging positions as of May 4, 2026:
|
Period
|
Index
|
Daily Volume
|
Weighted
|
Oil (Bbl)
|
Fixed Price Swaps
|
April 2026 -
|
NYMEX WTI
|
799
|
$74.37
|
January 2027 -
|
NYMEX WTI
|
200
|
$65.00
|
Producer Costless Collars
|
April 2026 -
|
NYMEX WTI
|
1,193
|
$61.66 Put /
|
Natural Gas (MMBtu)
|
Fixed Price Swaps
|
April 2026 -
|
NYMEX Henry
|
16,430
|
$4.17
|
Producer Costless Collars
|
April 2026 -
|
NYMEX Henry
|
4,500
|
$3.35 Put /
|
NGL (Bbl)
|
Fixed Price Swaps
|
April 2026 -
|
Mont Belvieu
|
474
|
$54.55
Capitalization
The Company's capital structure as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 is presented below:
|
March 31, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
(In thousands)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ 104,096
|
$ 112,345
|
Long-term debt
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Total debt
|
—
|
—
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
37
|
37
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
977,021
|
980,592
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(451,088)
|
(469,758)
|
Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
525,970
|
510,871
|
Total capitalization
|
$ 525,970
|
$ 510,871
|
SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Revenues
|
Oil, natural gas and NGL
|
$ 49,777
|
$ 42,604
|
Total revenues
|
49,777
|
42,604
|
Expenses
|
Lease operating expenses
|
10,787
|
10,917
|
Production, ad valorem, and other taxes
|
3,021
|
3,099
|
Depreciation and depletion — oil and natural gas
|
9,820
|
8,416
|
Depreciation and amortization — other
|
1,623
|
1,603
|
General and administrative
|
2,988
|
3,853
|
Restructuring expenses
|
146
|
40
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
3,526
|
2,487
|
Other operating (income) expense, net
|
10
|
—
|
Total expenses
|
31,921
|
30,415
|
Income from operations
|
17,856
|
12,189
|
Other income (expense)
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
814
|
860
|
Total other income (expense)
|
814
|
860
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
18,670
|
13,049
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 18,670
|
$ 13,049
|
Net income (loss) per share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.51
|
$ 0.35
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.35
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
36,770
|
37,041
|
Diluted
|
36,992
|
37,080
|
SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
March 31, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 102,749
|
$ 110,998
|
Restricted cash
|
1,347
|
1,347
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
30,313
|
26,186
|
Derivative contracts
|
—
|
2,773
|
Prepaid expenses
|
2,997
|
748
|
Other current assets
|
5,563
|
5,806
|
Total current assets
|
142,969
|
147,858
|
Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting
|
Proved
|
1,780,529
|
1,759,943
|
Unproved
|
29,526
|
27,520
|
Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment
|
(1,454,990)
|
(1,446,824)
|
355,065
|
340,639
|
Other property, plant and equipment, net
|
74,260
|
75,649
|
Other assets
|
1,500
|
1,539
|
Deferred tax assets, net of valuation allowance
|
78,336
|
78,336
|
Total assets
|
$ 652,130
|
$ 644,021
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$ 49,842
|
$ 59,037
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
8,098
|
8,098
|
Derivative contracts
|
677
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
866
|
905
|
Total current liabilities
|
59,483
|
68,040
|
Derivative contracts
|
206
|
—
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
65,644
|
64,293
|
Other long-term obligations
|
827
|
817
|
Total liabilities
|
126,160
|
133,150
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 36,875 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 36,825 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025
|
37
|
37
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
977,021
|
980,592
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(451,088)
|
(469,758)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
525,970
|
510,871
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 652,130
|
$ 644,021
|
SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income
|
$ 18,670
|
$ 13,049
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|
11,443
|
10,019
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
3,526
|
2,487
|
Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts
|
130
|
(159)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
702
|
650
|
Other
|
(44)
|
300
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(14,668)
|
(6,015)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
19,759
|
20,331
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment
|
(20,864)
|
(6,411)
|
Acquisition of oil and natural gas assets
|
(2,651)
|
(2,568)
|
Purchase of other property and equipment
|
—
|
(325)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
—
|
49
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(23,515)
|
(9,255)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Dividends paid to stockholders
|
(3,862)
|
(4,086)
|
Reduction of financing lease liability
|
(226)
|
(199)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
—
|
(5,047)
|
Tax withholdings paid in exchange for shares withheld on employee vested stock awards
|
(405)
|
(146)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(4,493)
|
(9,478)
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH
|
(8,249)
|
1,598
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year
|
112,345
|
99,511
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|
$ 104,096
|
$ 101,109
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
$ (56)
|
$ (28)
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities
|
Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$ 10,620
|
$ 4,092
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations
|
$ 200
|
$ 229
|
Inventory material transfers to oil and natural gas properties
|
$ —
|
$ 5
|
Asset retirement obligation capitalized
|
$ 12
|
$ 7
|
Asset retirement obligation removed due to divestiture
|
$ —
|
$ (288)
|
Change in accrued excise tax on repurchases of common stock
|
$ —
|
$ 47
|
Change in dividends payable
|
$ (6)
|
$ 9
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow
The Company defines adjusted operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Adjusted operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, adjusted operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
(In thousands)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 19,759
|
$ 20,331
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
14,668
|
6,015
|
Adjusted operating cash flow
|
$ 34,427
|
$ 26,346
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus net cash (used in) provided by investing activities less the cash flow impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Free cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating or investing activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
(In thousands)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 19,759
|
$ 20,331
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(23,515)
|
(9,255)
|
Acquisition of assets
|
2,651
|
2,568
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
—
|
(49)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ (1,105)
|
$ 13,595
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
(In thousands)
|
Net Income
|
$ 18,670
|
$ 13,049
|
Adjusted for
|
Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas
|
9,820
|
8,416
|
Depreciation and amortization - other
|
1,623
|
1,603
|
Interest expense
|
56
|
23
|
EBITDA
|
30,169
|
23,091
|
Stock-based compensation
|
702
|
650
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
3,526
|
2,487
|
Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts
|
130
|
(159)
|
Restructuring expenses
|
146
|
40
|
Interest income
|
(870)
|
(883)
|
Other
|
(82)
|
265
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 33,721
|
$ 25,491
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
(In thousands)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 19,759
|
$ 20,331
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
14,668
|
6,015
|
Interest expense
|
56
|
23
|
Interest income
|
(870)
|
(883)
|
Other
|
108
|
5
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 33,721
|
$ 25,491
Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
The Company defines adjusted net income as net income excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.
Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net income as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income available to common stockholders.
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
$
|
$/Diluted Share
|
$
|
$/Diluted Share
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 18,670
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 13,049
|
$ 0.35
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
3,526
|
0.10
|
2,487
|
0.06
|
Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts
|
130
|
—
|
(159)
|
—
|
Restructuring expenses
|
146
|
—
|
40
|
—
|
Interest income
|
(870)
|
(0.02)
|
(883)
|
(0.02)
|
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 21,602
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 14,534
|
$ 0.39
|
Basic
|
Diluted
|
Basic
|
Diluted
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
36,770
|
36,992
|
37,041
|
37,080
|
Total adjusted net income per share
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 0.39
Reconciliation of General and Administrative to Adjusted G&A
The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.
The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
$
|
$/Boe
|
$
|
$/Boe
|
(In thousands, except per Boe amounts)
|
General and administrative
|
$ 2,988
|
$ 1.79
|
$ 3,853
|
$ 2.40
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(702)
|
(0.42)
|
(650)
|
(0.40)
|
Other
|
82
|
0.05
|
(265)
|
(0.17)
|
Adjusted G&A
|
$ 2,368
|
$ 1.42
|
$ 2,938
|
$ 1.83
Cautionary Note to Investors - This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect SandRidge's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. The forward-looking statements include projections and estimates of the Company's corporate strategies, anticipated financial impacts of acquisitions, future operations, development plans and appraisal programs, drilling inventory and locations, estimated oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production, price realizations and differentials, hedging program, projected operating, general and administrative and other costs, projected capital expenditures, tax rates, efficiency and cost reduction initiative outcomes, liquidity and capital structure and the Company's unaudited proved developed PV-10 reserve value of its Mid-Continent assets. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and the performance of the acquired interests, the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, our success in discovering, estimating, developing and replacing oil and natural gas reserves, actual decline curves and the actual effect of adding compression to natural gas wells, the availability and terms of capital, the ability of counterparties to transactions with us to meet their obligations, our timely execution of hedge transactions, credit conditions of global capital markets, changes in economic conditions, the amount and timing of future development costs, the availability and demand for alternative energy sources, regulatory changes, including those related to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We refer you to the discussion of risk factors in Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such form 10-K. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on our Company or our business or operations. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, including annual guidance, except as required by law.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the production, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operation is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com.
SOURCE SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.
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