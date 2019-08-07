SandRidge Energy, Inc. Reports Financial and Operational Results for Second Quarter 2019
Aug 07, 2019, 16:15 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE:SD) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Highlights during the second quarter:
- Oil production increased 16% quarter over quarter to 984 MBbls
- Total production increased 2% quarter over quarter to 3.2 MMBoe
- Reduced annual cash G&A run rate by $6 million
- Net loss of $13 million, or $0.38 per share, driven by changes in commodity prices and a reduction in force, and adjusted net loss of $9 million, or $0.25 per share
- EBITDA of $30 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million
Paul McKinney, President and CEO commented, "During the second quarter, our teams demonstrated their commitment to delivering on what we said we would do. Oil production is up 16% quarter over quarter, total forecasted production is near the high end of guidance, and we continue to make progress reducing cash costs. As we head into the final months of summer, we will finish completing the six wells of our 15-wells-per-section test drilled in North Park earlier this year and continue the planning process for our future drilling and development programs."
Mr. McKinney continued, "As planned, the majority of our budgeted drilling and completion capital was spent during the first half of 2019. We expect the remaining drilling projects for 2019 to fall within our capital spending guidance range as we remain focused on financial discipline."
Financial Results
For the second quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $13 million, or $0.38 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $31 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net loss amounted to $9 million, or $0.25 per share, operating cash flow totaled $31 million and adjusted EBITDA was $35 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release beginning on page 10.
Operational Results and Activity
Production totaled 3.2 MMBoe (30% oil, 26% NGLs and 44% natural gas) for the second quarter. The Company averaged one rig in the Mid-Continent region targeting the Northwest STACK Meramec and one rig in the North Park Basin targeting the Niobrara.
North Park Basin Asset in Jackson County, Colorado
Net production from the North Park Basin totaled 450 MBoe (4.9 MBoepd) for the quarter. During the quarter, the Company drilled six wells that will be completed during the third quarter and brought two wells to sales. The two wells brought to sales during the quarter produced a 30-Day IP per well average of 472 Bopd, which is 18% above type curve.
Mid-Continent Assets in Oklahoma and Kansas
In the second quarter, production in the Mississippian totaled 2.5 MMBoe (27.1 MBoepd, 16% oil) and Northwest STACK production totaled 309 MBoe (3.4 MBoepd, 48% oil).
During the quarter, the Company drilled the final three wells under the Drilling Participation Agreement in the Northwest STACK. The Company brought a total of seven Meramec wells to sales with a 30-Day IP per well average of 511 Boepd (70% oil), which is in line with type curve.
Liquidity and Capital Structure
During the quarter, the Company amended and restated its existing credit facility with improved terms. As of August 2, 2019, the Company's total liquidity was $225 million, based on $20 million of cash and $205 million of available elected commitments under its credit facility, net of outstanding letters of credit. The Company currently has $57 million drawn on the facility.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:00 am CT. The telephone number to access the conference call from within the U.S. is (833) 245-9650 and from outside the U.S. is (647) 689-4222. The passcode for the call is 9891594. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 8, 2019 until 11:59 pm CT on August 22, 2019. The number to access the conference call replay from within the U.S. is (800) 585-8367 and from outside the U.S. is (416) 621-4642. The passcode for the replay is 9891594.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.
2019 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance
Presented below is the Company's operational and capital expenditure guidance for 2019 with updated measures italicized and bold.
|
Guidance
|
Projection as of
|
August 7, 2019
|
Production
|
Oil (MMBbls)
|
3.7 - 3.9
|
Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls)
|
2.5 - 2.6
|
Total Liquids (MMBbls)
|
6.2 - 6.5
|
Natural Gas (Bcf)
|
31.0 - 33.0
|
Total (MMBoe)
|
11.4 - 12.0
|
Price Differentials to NYMEX
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
($4.30)
|
Natural Gas Liquids (realized % of NYMEX WTI)
|
25%
|
Natural Gas (per MMBtu)
|
($1.30)
|
Expenses
|
LOE
|
$89 - $94 million
|
Adjusted G&A Expense (1)
|
$31 - $35 million
|
% of Revenue
|
Severance and Ad Valorem Taxes
|
6.5% - 7.0%
|
Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)
|
Drilling and Completion
|
$115 - $125
|
Other Exploration and Production
|
$45 - $55
|
Total Capital Expenditures
|
$160 - $180
|
(excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)
|
1.
|
Adjusted G&A expense is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has defined this measure at the conclusion of this press release under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 10. Information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to forecast the excluded items for future periods.
Operational and Financial Statistics
Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Production - Total
|
Oil (MBbl)
|
984
|
755
|
1,833
|
1,681
|
NGL (MBbl)
|
830
|
700
|
1,706
|
1,400
|
Natural Gas (MMcf)
|
8,476
|
8,977
|
17,096
|
18,464
|
Oil equivalent (MBoe)
|
3,227
|
2,951
|
6,388
|
6,158
|
Daily production (MBoed)
|
35.5
|
32.4
|
35.3
|
34.0
|
Average price per unit
|
Realized oil price per barrel - as reported
|
$
|
56.52
|
$
|
65.19
|
$
|
53.89
|
$
|
61.01
|
Realized impact of derivatives per barrel
|
—
|
(16.44)
|
—
|
(12.01)
|
Net realized price per barrel
|
$
|
56.52
|
$
|
48.75
|
$
|
53.89
|
$
|
49.00
|
Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported
|
$
|
11.34
|
$
|
24.21
|
$
|
13.20
|
$
|
23.81
|
Realized impact of derivatives per barrel
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net realized price per barrel
|
$
|
11.34
|
$
|
24.21
|
$
|
13.20
|
$
|
23.81
|
Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
1.46
|
$
|
1.58
|
$
|
1.65
|
Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf
|
—
|
0.13
|
0.29
|
0.15
|
Net realized price per Mcf
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
1.59
|
$
|
1.87
|
$
|
1.80
|
Realized price per Boe - as reported
|
$
|
23.30
|
$
|
26.87
|
$
|
23.21
|
$
|
27.00
|
Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives
|
$
|
23.30
|
$
|
23.05
|
$
|
24.00
|
$
|
24.18
|
Average cost per Boe
|
Lease operating
|
$
|
7.77
|
$
|
6.70
|
$
|
7.49
|
$
|
7.03
|
Production, ad valorem, and other taxes
|
$
|
1.82
|
$
|
1.93
|
$
|
1.72
|
$
|
1.94
|
Depletion (1)
|
$
|
12.22
|
$
|
10.49
|
$
|
11.88
|
$
|
9.57
|
Loss per share
|
Loss per share applicable to common stockholders
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
$
|
(0.97)
|
$
|
(0.53)
|
$
|
(2.15)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
$
|
(0.97)
|
$
|
(0.53)
|
$
|
(2.15)
|
Adjusted net (loss) income per share available to common stockholders
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
$
|
0.11
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
$
|
0.11
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
Basic
|
35,356
|
35,017
|
35,339
|
34,800
|
Diluted (2)
|
35,356
|
35,017
|
35,339
|
34,884
|
(1)
|
Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.
|
(2)
|
Includes shares considered antidilutive for calculating loss per share in accordance with GAAP.
Capital Expenditures
The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
(In thousands)
|
(In thousands)
|
Drilling and Completion
|
22,898
|
76,647
|
Other Exploration and Production
|
12,324
|
30,019
|
Total Capital Expenditures
|
$
|
35,222
|
$
|
106,666
|
(excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)
Derivative Contracts
The table below sets forth the Company's hedge position for 2019 as of August 7, 2019:
|
Quarter Ending
|
3/31/2019
|
6/30/2019
|
9/30/2019
|
12/31/2019
|
FY 2019
|
WTI Swaps:
|
Total Volume (MBbls)
|
-
|
-
|
163.0
|
184.0
|
347.0
|
Swap Price ($/Bbl)
|
-
|
-
|
$60.04
|
$60.04
|
$60.04
Capitalization
The Company's capital structure as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 is presented below:
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
(In thousands)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
9,789
|
$
|
19,645
|
Credit facility
|
$
|
52,000
|
$
|
—
|
Total debt
|
52,000
|
—
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
36
|
36
|
Warrants
|
88,518
|
88,516
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,058,200
|
1,055,164
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(314,613)
|
(295,995)
|
Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
832,141
|
847,721
|
Total capitalization
|
$
|
884,141
|
$
|
847,721
|
SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
Oil, natural gas and NGL
|
$
|
75,196
|
$
|
79,304
|
$
|
148,244
|
$
|
166,270
|
Other
|
192
|
158
|
380
|
320
|
Total revenues
|
75,388
|
79,462
|
148,624
|
166,590
|
Expenses
|
Lease operating expenses
|
25,076
|
19,757
|
47,855
|
43,276
|
Production, ad valorem, and other taxes
|
5,877
|
5,683
|
10,957
|
11,917
|
Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas
|
39,419
|
30,961
|
75,884
|
58,958
|
Depreciation and amortization—other
|
2,986
|
3,040
|
5,929
|
6,193
|
Impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4,170
|
General and administrative
|
10,084
|
10,077
|
20,023
|
23,759
|
Accelerated vesting of employment compensation
|
—
|
6,545
|
—
|
6,545
|
Proxy contest
|
—
|
7,191
|
—
|
7,598
|
Employee termination benefits
|
4,465
|
1,043
|
4,465
|
32,630
|
Loss on derivative contracts
|
—
|
30,104
|
209
|
48,434
|
Other operating expense (income)
|
37
|
(1,254)
|
119
|
(1,238)
|
Total expenses
|
87,944
|
113,147
|
165,441
|
242,242
|
Loss from operations
|
(12,556)
|
(33,685)
|
(16,817)
|
(75,652)
|
Other (expense) income
|
Interest expense, net
|
(702)
|
(651)
|
(1,287)
|
(1,599)
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,151
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(26)
|
217
|
(457)
|
1,090
|
Total other (expense) income
|
(728)
|
(434)
|
(1,744)
|
642
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(13,284)
|
(34,119)
|
(18,561)
|
(75,010)
|
Income tax benefit
|
—
|
(45)
|
—
|
(42)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(13,284)
|
$
|
(34,074)
|
$
|
(18,561)
|
$
|
(74,968)
|
Loss per share
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
$
|
(0.97)
|
$
|
(0.53)
|
$
|
(2.15)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
$
|
(0.97)
|
$
|
(0.53)
|
$
|
(2.15)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
35,356
|
35,017
|
35,339
|
34,800
|
Diluted
|
35,356
|
35,017
|
35,339
|
34,800
|
SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
7,808
|
$
|
17,660
|
Restricted cash - other
|
1,981
|
1,985
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
51,025
|
45,503
|
Derivative contracts
|
—
|
5,286
|
Prepaid expenses
|
2,927
|
2,628
|
Other current assets
|
247
|
265
|
Total current assets
|
63,988
|
73,327
|
Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting
|
Proved
|
1,390,054
|
1,269,091
|
Unproved
|
46,274
|
60,152
|
Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment
|
(652,709)
|
(580,132)
|
783,619
|
749,111
|
Other property, plant and equipment, net
|
197,706
|
200,838
|
Other assets
|
1,500
|
1,062
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,046,813
|
$
|
1,024,338
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
95,734
|
$
|
111,797
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
14,820
|
25,393
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,355
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
111,909
|
137,190
|
Long-term debt
|
52,000
|
—
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
46,176
|
34,671
|
Other long-term obligations
|
4,587
|
4,756
|
Total liabilities
|
214,672
|
176,617
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 35,762 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 35,687 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
|
36
|
36
|
Warrants
|
88,518
|
88,516
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,058,200
|
1,055,164
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(314,613)
|
(295,995)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
832,141
|
847,721
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,046,813
|
$
|
1,024,338
|
SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(18,561)
|
$
|
(74,968)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
(91)
|
(6)
|
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|
81,813
|
65,151
|
Impairment
|
—
|
4,170
|
Debt issuance costs amortization
|
238
|
235
|
Amortization of premiums and discounts on debt
|
—
|
(47)
|
Write off of debt issuance costs
|
142
|
—
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(1,151)
|
Loss on derivative contracts
|
209
|
48,434
|
Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative contracts
|
5,078
|
(17,393)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
3,104
|
21,909
|
Other
|
(57)
|
(1,563)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(9,402)
|
11,346
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
62,473
|
56,117
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment
|
(123,676)
|
(95,328)
|
Acquisition of assets
|
236
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
852
|
13,563
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(122,588)
|
(81,765)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
112,596
|
—
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
(60,596)
|
(36,304)
|
Reduction of financing lease liability
|
(635)
|
—
|
Debt issuance costs
|
(901)
|
—
|
Cash paid for tax withholdings on vested stock awards
|
(205)
|
(7,376)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
50,259
|
(43,680)
|
NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH
|
(9,856)
|
(69,328)
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year
|
19,645
|
101,308
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|
$
|
9,789
|
$
|
31,980
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
$
|
(949)
|
$
|
—
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities
|
Change in accrued capital expenditures
|
$
|
17,224
|
$
|
29,464
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations
|
$
|
2,655
|
$
|
—
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow
The Company defines operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(In thousands)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
30,903
|
$
|
25,710
|
$
|
62,473
|
$
|
56,117
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
404
|
(1,797)
|
9,402
|
(11,346)
|
Operating cash flow
|
$
|
31,307
|
$
|
23,913
|
$
|
71,875
|
$
|
44,771
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development and to service or incur additional debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(In thousands)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(13,284)
|
$
|
(34,074)
|
$
|
(18,561)
|
$
|
(74,968)
|
Adjusted for
|
Income tax benefit
|
—
|
(45)
|
—
|
(42)
|
Interest expense
|
737
|
699
|
1,349
|
1,806
|
Depreciation and amortization - other
|
2,986
|
3,040
|
5,929
|
6,193
|
Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas
|
39,419
|
30,961
|
75,884
|
58,958
|
EBITDA
|
29,858
|
581
|
64,601
|
(8,053)
|
Asset impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4,170
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,149
|
5,856
|
2,145
|
8,778
|
Loss on derivative contracts
|
—
|
30,104
|
209
|
48,434
|
Cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts
|
—
|
(11,274)
|
5,078
|
(17,393)
|
Employee termination benefits
|
4,465
|
1,043
|
4,465
|
32,630
|
Proxy contest
|
—
|
7,191
|
—
|
7,598
|
Acceleration of performance units
|
—
|
1,232
|
—
|
1,232
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,151)
|
Other
|
(26)
|
(1,372)
|
(117)
|
(2,212)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
35,446
|
$
|
33,361
|
$
|
76,381
|
$
|
74,033
Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(In thousands)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
30,903
|
$
|
25,710
|
$
|
62,473
|
$
|
56,117
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
404
|
(1,797)
|
9,402
|
(11,346)
|
Interest expense
|
737
|
699
|
1,349
|
1,806
|
Employee termination benefits (1)
|
3,486
|
862
|
3,486
|
19,499
|
Proxy contest
|
—
|
7,191
|
—
|
7,598
|
Acceleration of performance units
|
—
|
1,232
|
—
|
1,232
|
Income tax benefit
|
—
|
(45)
|
—
|
(42)
|
Other
|
(84)
|
(491)
|
(329)
|
(831)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
35,446
|
$
|
33,361
|
$
|
76,381
|
$
|
74,033
|
1.
|
Excludes associated stock-based compensation.
Reconciliation of Net Loss Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders
The Company defines adjusted net (loss) income as net (loss) income excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.
Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net (loss) income as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net (loss) income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net (loss) income available to common stockholders.
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
$
|
$/Diluted Share
|
$
|
$/Diluted Share
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Net loss available to common stockholders
|
$
|
(13,284)
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
$
|
(34,074)
|
$
|
(0.97)
|
Loss on derivative contracts
|
—
|
—
|
30,104
|
0.86
|
Cash paid upon settlement of derivative contracts
|
—
|
—
|
(11,274)
|
(0.32)
|
Employee termination benefits
|
4,465
|
0.13
|
1,043
|
0.03
|
Proxy contest
|
—
|
—
|
7,191
|
0.21
|
Accelerated vesting of employment compensation
|
—
|
—
|
6,545
|
0.19
|
Other
|
10
|
—
|
(1,324)
|
(0.05)
|
Adjusted net loss available to common stockholders
|
$
|
(8,809)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
$
|
(1,789)
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
Basic
|
Diluted (1)
|
Basic
|
Diluted (1)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
35,356
|
35,356
|
35,017
|
35,017
|
Total adjusted net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
$
|
$/Diluted Share
|
$
|
$/Diluted Share
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Net loss available to common stockholders
|
$
|
(18,561)
|
$
|
(0.53)
|
$
|
(74,968)
|
$
|
(2.15)
|
Asset impairment
|
—
|
—
|
4,170
|
0.12
|
Loss on derivative contracts
|
209
|
0.01
|
48,434
|
1.39
|
Cash received (paid) upon settlement of derivative contracts
|
5,078
|
0.14
|
(17,393)
|
(0.50)
|
Employee termination benefits
|
4,465
|
0.13
|
32,630
|
0.94
|
Proxy contest
|
—
|
—
|
7,598
|
0.22
|
Accelerated vesting of employment compensation
|
—
|
—
|
6,545
|
0.19
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
(1,151)
|
(0.03)
|
Other
|
(54)
|
—
|
(1,905)
|
(0.07)
|
Adjusted net (loss) income available to common stockholders
|
$
|
(8,863)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
$
|
3,960
|
$
|
0.11
|
Basic
|
Diluted (1)
|
Basic
|
Diluted (1)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
35,339
|
35,339
|
34,800
|
34,884
|
Total adjusted net (loss) income per share
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
$
|
0.11
|
$
|
0.11
|
1.
|
Weighted average fully diluted common shares outstanding for certain periods presented includes shares that are considered antidilutive for calculating loss per share in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of G&A to Adjusted G&A
The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.
The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables.
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
$
|
$/Boe
|
$
|
$/Boe
|
(In thousands, except per Boe amounts)
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
10,084
|
$
|
3.13
|
$
|
10,077
|
$
|
3.41
|
Stock-based compensation (1)
|
(1,149)
|
(0.36)
|
(543)
|
(0.18)
|
Adjusted G&A
|
$
|
8,935
|
$
|
2.77
|
$
|
9,534
|
$
|
3.23
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
$
|
$/Boe
|
$
|
$/Boe