SandRidge Energy, Inc. Reports Financial and Operational Results for Second Quarter 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE:SD) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights during the second quarter:

Oil production increased 16% quarter over quarter to 984 MBbls

Total production increased 2% quarter over quarter to 3.2 MMBoe

Reduced annual cash G&A run rate by $6 million

Net loss of $13 million , or $0.38 per share, driven by changes in commodity prices and a reduction in force, and adjusted net loss of $9 million , or $0.25 per share

EBITDA of $30 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million

Paul McKinney, President and CEO commented, "During the second quarter, our teams demonstrated their commitment to delivering on what we said we would do. Oil production is up 16% quarter over quarter, total forecasted production is near the high end of guidance, and we continue to make progress reducing cash costs. As we head into the final months of summer, we will finish completing the six wells of our 15-wells-per-section test drilled in North Park earlier this year and continue the planning process for our future drilling and development programs."

Mr. McKinney continued, "As planned, the majority of our budgeted drilling and completion capital was spent during the first half of 2019. We expect the remaining drilling projects for 2019 to fall within our capital spending guidance range as we remain focused on financial discipline."

Financial Results

For the second quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $13 million, or $0.38 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $31 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net loss amounted to $9 million, or $0.25 per share, operating cash flow totaled $31 million and adjusted EBITDA was $35 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release beginning on page 10.

Operational Results and Activity

Production totaled 3.2 MMBoe (30% oil, 26% NGLs and 44% natural gas) for the second quarter. The Company averaged one rig in the Mid-Continent region targeting the Northwest STACK Meramec and one rig in the North Park Basin targeting the Niobrara.

North Park Basin Asset in Jackson County, Colorado

Net production from the North Park Basin totaled 450 MBoe (4.9 MBoepd) for the quarter. During the quarter, the Company drilled six wells that will be completed during the third quarter and brought two wells to sales. The two wells brought to sales during the quarter produced a 30-Day IP per well average of 472 Bopd, which is 18% above type curve.

Mid-Continent Assets in Oklahoma and Kansas

In the second quarter, production in the Mississippian totaled 2.5 MMBoe (27.1 MBoepd, 16% oil) and Northwest STACK production totaled 309 MBoe (3.4 MBoepd, 48% oil).

During the quarter, the Company drilled the final three wells under the Drilling Participation Agreement in the Northwest STACK. The Company brought a total of seven Meramec wells to sales with a 30-Day IP per well average of 511 Boepd (70% oil), which is in line with type curve.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

During the quarter, the Company amended and restated its existing credit facility with improved terms. As of August 2, 2019, the Company's total liquidity was $225 million, based on $20 million of cash and $205 million of available elected commitments under its credit facility, net of outstanding letters of credit. The Company currently has $57 million drawn on the facility.

2019 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

Presented below is the Company's operational and capital expenditure guidance for 2019 with updated measures italicized and bold.









Guidance



Projection as of



August 7, 2019

Production



Oil (MMBbls) 3.7 - 3.9

Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls) 2.5 - 2.6

Total Liquids (MMBbls) 6.2 - 6.5

Natural Gas (Bcf) 31.0 - 33.0

Total (MMBoe) 11.4 - 12.0







Price Differentials to NYMEX



Oil (per Bbl) ($4.30)

Natural Gas Liquids (realized % of NYMEX WTI) 25%

Natural Gas (per MMBtu) ($1.30)







Expenses



LOE $89 - $94 million

Adjusted G&A Expense (1) $31 - $35 million







% of Revenue



Severance and Ad Valorem Taxes 6.5% - 7.0%













Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)





Drilling and Completion $115 - $125

Other Exploration and Production $45 - $55

Total Capital Expenditures $160 - $180

(excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)















1. Adjusted G&A expense is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has defined this measure at the conclusion of this press release under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 10. Information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to forecast the excluded items for future periods.

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Production - Total













Oil (MBbl) 984

755

1,833

1,681 NGL (MBbl) 830

700

1,706

1,400 Natural Gas (MMcf) 8,476

8,977

17,096

18,464 Oil equivalent (MBoe) 3,227

2,951

6,388

6,158 Daily production (MBoed) 35.5

32.4

35.3

34.0















Average price per unit













Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 56.52

$ 65.19

$ 53.89

$ 61.01 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —

(16.44)

—

(12.01) Net realized price per barrel $ 56.52

$ 48.75

$ 53.89

$ 49.00















Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 11.34

$ 24.21

$ 13.20

$ 23.81 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —

—

—

— Net realized price per barrel $ 11.34

$ 24.21

$ 13.20

$ 23.81















Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 1.20

$ 1.46

$ 1.58

$ 1.65 Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf —

0.13

0.29

0.15 Net realized price per Mcf $ 1.20

$ 1.59

$ 1.87

$ 1.80















Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 23.30

$ 26.87

$ 23.21

$ 27.00 Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 23.30

$ 23.05

$ 24.00

$ 24.18















Average cost per Boe













Lease operating $ 7.77

$ 6.70

$ 7.49

$ 7.03 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 1.82

$ 1.93

$ 1.72

$ 1.94 Depletion (1) $ 12.22

$ 10.49

$ 11.88

$ 9.57















Loss per share













Loss per share applicable to common stockholders













Basic $ (0.38)

$ (0.97)

$ (0.53)

$ (2.15) Diluted $ (0.38)

$ (0.97)

$ (0.53)

$ (2.15)















Adjusted net (loss) income per share available to common stockholders













Basic $ (0.25)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.25)

$ 0.11 Diluted $ (0.25)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.25)

$ 0.11















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 35,356

35,017

35,339

34,800 Diluted (2) 35,356

35,017

35,339

34,884





(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation. (2) Includes shares considered antidilutive for calculating loss per share in accordance with GAAP.

Capital Expenditures

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

(In thousands)

(In thousands)







Drilling and Completion 22,898

76,647 Other Exploration and Production 12,324

30,019 Total Capital Expenditures $ 35,222

$ 106,666 (excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)







Derivative Contracts

The table below sets forth the Company's hedge position for 2019 as of August 7, 2019:





Quarter Ending





























3/31/2019

6/30/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2019

FY 2019 WTI Swaps:



















Total Volume (MBbls)

-

-

163.0

184.0

347.0 Swap Price ($/Bbl)

-

-

$60.04

$60.04

$60.04























Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 is presented below:



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018









(In thousands)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 9,789

$ 19,645







Credit facility $ 52,000

$ — Total debt 52,000

—







Stockholders' equity





Common stock 36

36 Warrants 88,518

88,516 Additional paid-in capital 1,058,200

1,055,164 Accumulated deficit (314,613)

(295,995) Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 832,141

847,721







Total capitalization $ 884,141

$ 847,721

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues













Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 75,196

$ 79,304

$ 148,244

$ 166,270 Other 192

158

380

320 Total revenues 75,388

79,462

148,624

166,590 Expenses













Lease operating expenses 25,076

19,757

47,855

43,276 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 5,877

5,683

10,957

11,917 Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas 39,419

30,961

75,884

58,958 Depreciation and amortization—other 2,986

3,040

5,929

6,193 Impairment —

—

—

4,170 General and administrative 10,084

10,077

20,023

23,759 Accelerated vesting of employment compensation —

6,545

—

6,545 Proxy contest —

7,191

—

7,598 Employee termination benefits 4,465

1,043

4,465

32,630 Loss on derivative contracts —

30,104

209

48,434 Other operating expense (income) 37

(1,254)

119

(1,238) Total expenses 87,944

113,147

165,441

242,242 Loss from operations (12,556)

(33,685)

(16,817)

(75,652) Other (expense) income













Interest expense, net (702)

(651)

(1,287)

(1,599) Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

1,151 Other (expense) income, net (26)

217

(457)

1,090 Total other (expense) income (728)

(434)

(1,744)

642 Loss before income taxes (13,284)

(34,119)

(18,561)

(75,010) Income tax benefit —

(45)

—

(42) Net loss $ (13,284)

$ (34,074)

$ (18,561)

$ (74,968) Loss per share













Basic $ (0.38)

$ (0.97)

$ (0.53)

$ (2.15) Diluted $ (0.38)

$ (0.97)

$ (0.53)

$ (2.15) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 35,356

35,017

35,339

34,800 Diluted 35,356

35,017

35,339

34,800

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,808

$ 17,660 Restricted cash - other 1,981

1,985 Accounts receivable, net 51,025

45,503 Derivative contracts —

5,286 Prepaid expenses 2,927

2,628 Other current assets 247

265 Total current assets 63,988

73,327 Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,390,054

1,269,091 Unproved 46,274

60,152 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (652,709)

(580,132)

783,619

749,111 Other property, plant and equipment, net 197,706

200,838 Other assets 1,500

1,062 Total assets $ 1,046,813

$ 1,024,338







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 95,734

$ 111,797 Asset retirement obligation 14,820

25,393 Other current liabilities 1,355

— Total current liabilities 111,909

137,190 Long-term debt 52,000

— Asset retirement obligation 46,176

34,671 Other long-term obligations 4,587

4,756 Total liabilities 214,672

176,617 Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 35,762 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 35,687 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 36

36 Warrants 88,518

88,516 Additional paid-in capital 1,058,200

1,055,164 Accumulated deficit (314,613)

(295,995) Total stockholders' equity 832,141

847,721 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,046,813

$ 1,024,338

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss $ (18,561)

$ (74,968) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities





Provision for doubtful accounts (91)

(6) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 81,813

65,151 Impairment —

4,170 Debt issuance costs amortization 238

235 Amortization of premiums and discounts on debt —

(47) Write off of debt issuance costs 142

— Gain on extinguishment of debt —

(1,151) Loss on derivative contracts 209

48,434 Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative contracts 5,078

(17,393) Stock-based compensation 3,104

21,909 Other (57)

(1,563) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (9,402)

11,346 Net cash provided by operating activities 62,473

56,117 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (123,676)

(95,328) Acquisition of assets 236

— Proceeds from sale of assets 852

13,563 Net cash used in investing activities (122,588)

(81,765) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from borrowings 112,596

— Repayments of borrowings (60,596)

(36,304) Reduction of financing lease liability (635)

— Debt issuance costs (901)

— Cash paid for tax withholdings on vested stock awards (205)

(7,376) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 50,259

(43,680) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH (9,856)

(69,328) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year 19,645

101,308 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 9,789

$ 31,980







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ (949)

$ — Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities





Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 17,224

$ 29,464 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations $ 2,655

$ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30,903

$ 25,710

$ 62,473

$ 56,117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 404

(1,797)

9,402

(11,346) Operating cash flow $ 31,307

$ 23,913

$ 71,875

$ 44,771

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development and to service or incur additional debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

















(In thousands) Net loss $ (13,284)

$ (34,074)

$ (18,561)

$ (74,968)















Adjusted for













Income tax benefit —

(45)

—

(42) Interest expense 737

699

1,349

1,806 Depreciation and amortization - other 2,986

3,040

5,929

6,193 Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 39,419

30,961

75,884

58,958 EBITDA 29,858

581

64,601

(8,053)















Asset impairment —

—

—

4,170 Stock-based compensation 1,149

5,856

2,145

8,778 Loss on derivative contracts —

30,104

209

48,434 Cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts —

(11,274)

5,078

(17,393) Employee termination benefits 4,465

1,043

4,465

32,630 Proxy contest —

7,191

—

7,598 Acceleration of performance units —

1,232

—

1,232 Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

(1,151) Other (26)

(1,372)

(117)

(2,212)















Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,446

$ 33,361

$ 76,381

$ 74,033

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30,903

$ 25,710

$ 62,473

$ 56,117















Changes in operating assets and liabilities 404

(1,797)

9,402

(11,346) Interest expense 737

699

1,349

1,806 Employee termination benefits (1) 3,486

862

3,486

19,499 Proxy contest —

7,191

—

7,598 Acceleration of performance units —

1,232

—

1,232 Income tax benefit —

(45)

—

(42) Other (84)

(491)

(329)

(831)















Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,446

$ 33,361

$ 76,381

$ 74,033





















1. Excludes associated stock-based compensation.

Reconciliation of Net Loss Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net (loss) income as net (loss) income excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net (loss) income as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net (loss) income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net (loss) income available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

















(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (13,284)

$ (0.38)

$ (34,074)

$ (0.97)















Loss on derivative contracts —

—

30,104

0.86 Cash paid upon settlement of derivative contracts —

—

(11,274)

(0.32) Employee termination benefits 4,465

0.13

1,043

0.03 Proxy contest —

—

7,191

0.21 Accelerated vesting of employment compensation —

—

6,545

0.19 Other 10

—

(1,324)

(0.05)















Adjusted net loss available to common stockholders $ (8,809)

$ (0.25)

$ (1,789)

$ (0.05)

































Basic

Diluted (1)

Basic

Diluted (1) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,356

35,356

35,017

35,017















Total adjusted net loss per share $ (0.25)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.05)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

















(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (18,561)

$ (0.53)

$ (74,968)

$ (2.15)















Asset impairment —

—

4,170

0.12 Loss on derivative contracts 209

0.01

48,434

1.39 Cash received (paid) upon settlement of derivative contracts 5,078

0.14

(17,393)

(0.50) Employee termination benefits 4,465

0.13

32,630

0.94 Proxy contest —

—

7,598

0.22 Accelerated vesting of employment compensation —

—

6,545

0.19 Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

(1,151)

(0.03) Other (54)

—

(1,905)

(0.07)















Adjusted net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (8,863)

$ (0.25)

$ 3,960

$ 0.11

















Basic

Diluted (1)

Basic

Diluted (1) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,339

35,339

34,800

34,884















Total adjusted net (loss) income per share $ (0.25)

$ (0.25)

$ 0.11

$ 0.11





















1. Weighted average fully diluted common shares outstanding for certain periods presented includes shares that are considered antidilutive for calculating loss per share in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of G&A to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables.