Sandridge Food Corporation Receives Platinum Healthy Worksite Award

"I am so lucky to work for a company that genuinely cares so much about their employees' wellbeing," said Claudio Gandaio, Sandridge's Wellbeing Coordinator. "The team and I have the full support of our executive team and because of this we have been able to provide a robust wellbeing program that helps our employees in many different areas of their health and lives."

Sandridge Food Corporation is one of only three other Northeast Ohio companies to achieve a Platinum-level recognition.

Sandridge's best-in-class wellness program delivers a variety of initiatives that positively impact their employee's emotional and physical health. This well-rounded approach encourages positive health practices, enhances productivity and ensures a healthy work environment.

The awards ceremony will be offered virtually as part of the Health Action Council's 2021 Virtual Conference Series & Expo on February 4th.

