Sandrine Parkins Appointed as Head of Operations for Harvey Medical, a ClariMed Company

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced the appointment of Sandrine Parkins as Head of Operations for Harvey Medical, a ClariMed company.

Dr. Sandrine Parkins Head of Operations Harvey Medical, A ClariMed Company
With a strong background in medical technology and an exceptional reputation as a problem solver, Sandrine brings over 25 years of experience in technical consultancy and a passion for developing high-performing, engaged, and autonomous teams. Prior to joining Harvey Medical, Sandrine served in progressively responsible roles for Team Consulting for over fifteen years, where she honed her organizational development, project, and program management, and change management skills within the medical device product development arena.

In her new role, Sandrine will spearhead Harvey Medical's growing operations, focusing on project planning and delivery, resourcing, and talent management while ensuring a robust infrastructure for business processes and systems that will bolster Harvey Medical's performance and ClariMed's broader growth and efficiency.

Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to have Sandrine join us to continue our commitment to operational excellence within ClariMed.  She adds to the professionalism of our team, and her years of leadership within a consultancy are just what we need to continue to build our foundation for growth."

Louisa Harvey, Principal of Harvey Medical, added, "Sandrine will be instrumental not only in refining and maintaining Harvey Medical operations but also in harnessing and integrating the combined strengths of the entire ClariMed organization. We truly are 'stronger together' when we can attract such great talent to our team."

"I'm delighted to join such a young and dynamic team who are laser-focused on addressing emerging trends in the marketplace," said Sandrine Parkins. " I see the immense potential of the ClariMed companies and look forward to ensuring that our systems and infrastructure effectively deliver our collective value to our clients."

Sandrine will be based out of the Harvey Medical Cambridge office.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

Sandrine Parkins nombrada jefa de operaciones de Harvey Medical, una empresa de ClariMed

Sandrine Parkins zur Head of Operations von Harvey Medical, einem Unternehmen von ClariMed, ernannt

