Sandro Wealth Expands Executive Team with David Tateosian as Chief Commercial Officer

Sandro Wealth Management

Oct 29, 2025, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandro Wealth, a private wealth firm that partners with elite financial advisors to help them win and retain high net-worth clients, announced the appointment of David Tateosian to the firm's executive team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Tateosian will lead the firm's commercial strategies, client management, and revenue channels, with a focus on staying ahead of market demands as well as building and deepening trusting relationships with advisors.

"David's expertise and proven leadership will be an invaluable asset to our team," says Garrett D'Alessandro, CEO and Co-CIO, Sandro Wealth. "His collaborative, creative, problem-solving approach is the ideal fit for us, and we're excited to have his leadership as we continue to grow."

"I believe Sandro Wealth is reimagining what's possible for advisors, with a comprehensive suite of personalized wealth management services that today's high-net-worth clients expect," says Tateosian. "I'm thrilled to join this passionate team that aims to drive meaningful innovation for advisors and their clients."

Tateosian previously served as President of First Republic Securities Company (now part of J.P. Morgan) where he was instrumental in building First Republic Bank's Private Wealth Management business to assets of over $250 billion. His leadership spanned across broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, foreign exchange, insurance, retirement services, and institutional deposit funding. David also helped lead the integration of the firm's wealth management services into J.P. Morgan's platform.

About Sandro Wealth
A private wealth firm, Sandro Wealth, empowers elite financial advisors to win and retain high-net-worth clients by delivering sophisticated wealth advisory solutions. Sandro Wealth delivers private wealth advisory solutions and a Total Portfolio Approach to create an exceptional advisor and client experience. Advisors partnering with Sandro Wealth gain access to a suite of solutions: investment management, private markets investments, advanced estate planning, risk management and asset protection, business succession planning, and Banking-as-a-Service.

Disclosures
 Sandro Wealth Management LLC ("Sandro Wealth") is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Sandro Wealth and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.
For additional information, please visit our website at sandrowealth.com

