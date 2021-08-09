Sands Capital Closes $560 Million Life Sciences Fund

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands Capital held a first and final closing of its second life sciences dedicated fund, Sands Capital Life Sciences Pulse Fund II, L.P. ("Pulse II"), raising $560 million. This close increases total Pulse Strategy assets under management to more than $950 million, including Sands Capital Life Sciences Pulse Fund, L.P. ("Pulse I") and related vehicles. The team will continue investing with the same emphasis on private therapeutics, diagnostics, and life sciences tools businesses. The strategy's mission is to help transform how diseases are defined, diagnosed, and treated.

"We believe the life sciences sector is in the early stages of a scientific and technological revolution that is generating, and will generate for decades to come, tremendous value for patients and society," said Stephen Zachary, Managing Partner. "We are excited to partner with management teams and companies shaping the future of medicine."

Since launching Pulse I in 2018, the Pulse Strategy has invested in 20 businesses while continuing to build its investment, operations, and client relations teams. The team comprises dedicated partners and analysts with the ability to leverage the resources and capabilities of the entire firm to execute its strategy. As of June 30, 2021, Sands Capital managed over $80 billion in public and private investments and invested more than $9 billion globally in life sciences and health care companies across all strategies, both public and private.1

"We believe the investments we are making as part of our Pulse Strategy will have significant impacts on the entire scientific community for years to come. As former life sciences executives and scientists, we are proud to support the next wave of innovation as an active partner," said Ian Ratcliffe, Managing Partner. "We are grateful to our incredible existing investors who continue to support us and to the new investors joining us in Pulse II."

About Sands Capital

Sands Capital is an active, long-term investor in leading innovative businesses globally. Our approach combines analytical rigor and creative thinking to identify high-quality growth businesses that are creating the future. Through an integrated investment platform spanning venture capital, private growth equity and public growth equity, we provide growth capital solutions to institutions and fund sponsors in more than 40 countries. Sands Capital is an independent, staff-owned firm founded in 1992 with offices in the Washington, D.C. area, San Francisco, and Singapore. www.sandscapital.com

1 Sands Capital operates its business primarily through two affiliates: Sands Capital Management, LLC, which provides investment strategies focused on making investments in leading growth companies in the public markets; and Sands Capital Ventures, LLC, which provides its clients with investment strategies focused on making venture capital and growth equity investments in leading growth companies in the private markets. The Sands Capital entity serving as the investment adviser to Pulse II is Sands Capital Ventures, LLC.

