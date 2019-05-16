Sands China Celebrates 15 Years of Sands Macao

Fifteen years later, it attracts millions of visitors annually from around the world, after having paved the way for its sister properties across the water on the Cotai Strip – The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, Sands® Cotai Central, and The Parisian Macao – which connect to form an integrated resort city housed under one roof. Together, Sands China's five properties have recorded over 700 million visits since 2004.

With Sands Macao having set a rapid pace 15 years ago, Sands China has since grown in parallel with the growth of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Today, the company's portfolio of properties features nearly 13,000 hotel rooms and suites, 150 dining options, the region's premier meetings and conventions destination, more than 850 duty-free shops, and superstar entertainment at the Cotai Arena and four theatres.

"Macao has always been a city of great strengths – a city rich in culture, history and potential," said Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands and Sands China Ltd. Sheldon G. Adelson. "Our company is privileged to have been a part of Macao's development these last 15 years and we look forward to Macao's continued success and development in the years ahead. Our gratitude and appreciation go to the central government, the Macao government and the entire Macao community for their continued support, and to our dedicated team members for bringing our properties to life each day."

Thursday's 15th anniversary celebration at Sands Macao was themed on the award-winning film "The Greatest Showman," with the opening act featuring Korean singers Kevin Woo and Jimin Park performing a duet of the song "Rewrite the Stars" from the movie's Grammy-Award-winning soundtrack, while a waterfall-styled pyrotechnic display illuminated the night in front of Sands Macao's façade. It was followed by another round of pyrotechnics set to a remix of the film's No. 1 hit single "This Is Me." The anniversary ceremony concluded with a special performance by West End singer Daniel Koek.

Legendary Hong Kong entertainer Liza Wang sang as the headline performer at the gala dinner that followed, and Daniel Koek joined the Rat Pack Showgirls act to entertain guests at the dinner, which also featured a sand painter.

Thursday's anniversary ceremony was officiated by Acting Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Lionel Leong Vai Tac; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Macao Yao Jian; Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, representing the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Paulo Chan; President of Sands China Ltd. Dr. Wilfred Wong; Managing Director of Venetian Macau Limited Antonio Ferreira Wu; and Chief of Staff for Sands China Ltd. Grant Chum.

Wong said: "The company is thrilled to be celebrating Sands Macao's impressive 15-year milestone. We remain committed to our long-held strategy of providing a diversified mix of attractions and experiences for our guests – locals and visitors alike – first made possible by the enormous success of Sands Macao, which continues to provide our world-renowned service to this day. And we are very pleased to be celebrating that success with the community and with our team members."

After starting with about 4,600 team members in 2004, the company has grown tremendously to more than 28,000 team members today. Over 1,600 have been with the company for 15 years, representing over one-third of Sands Macao's opening team. More than 8,300 team members are 10-year veterans of the company, 84 per cent of whom are Macao locals.

Besides Thursday's ceremony, Sands China is also commemorating Sands Macao's 15th anniversary with a series of internal celebrations with staff – including the company's thousands of long-serving team members – in honour of their dedication, professionalism and contributions to the success of the company.

And to celebrate with the wider community, the Sands Loves Macao promotion has been offering locals discounts on dining, transportation, entertainment, recreation and more since May 6 and continuing until June 6. The special offers are a gesture of appreciation from Sands China to the local community, which has supported Sands Macao since it opened on the Macao peninsula in 2004, enabling it to become a leading attraction and pave the way for Sands China's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip.

