Sands Extends Capacity-Building Support for the Asian Community Development Council

A Sands Cares contribution of $175,000 provides funding for ACDC's HAPI Medical Center and the API Language Link.

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced it has donated $175,000 to the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC), building on the company's Sands Cares partnership with the leading nonprofit organization serving the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in Southern Nevada.

Coinciding with AAPI Heritage Month in May, the 2023 Sands Cares donation to ACDC supports two capacity-building initiatives: the Healthy Asians & Pacific Islanders (HAPI) Medical Center and the API Language Link, enabling ACDC to provide critical in-language health and social services to the AAPI community.

Sands previously supported ACDC with funding to open the HAPI Medical Center last September. The clinic provides the AAPI community with a 100% bilingual staff to deliver high-quality, in-language care, removing barriers often faced in obtaining health care services. Sands' 2023 funding will help the HAPI Medical Center host community health care events to deliver medical and dental services, mammograms and vaccinations.

In 2021 Sands enabled ACDC to establish the API Language Link, which facilitates connections to a variety of social services, and the 2023 Sands Cares funding will enable ACDC to hire more language specialists to ensure the organization meets the needs of the HAPI Medical Center and its other direct service locations, including a culturally-sensitive food distribution warehouse in Las Vegas and a second community resource center in Reno, Nevada.

Both areas of support represent Sands Cares' focus areas of helping nonprofit organizations build capacity to increase their impact and assisting diverse communities in removing systemic barriers to critical needs and opportunities.

"The support we have received from Sands Cares over the past three years has made possible two tremendous service expansions, both underscored by the fact that language should never present a barrier to receiving the care and services people need," Vida Lin, founder and president of ACDC, said. "Sands' partnership is helping us make vital connections to ensure the well-being of the diverse AAPI communities we serve."

The HAPI Medical Center provides culturally sensitive primary health care spanning urgent care for acute symptoms, chronic disease management and preventive health care services, with the future goal of providing access to specialty care such as cardiology, diabetes, nephrology, behavioral health, gastroenterology and infectious disease services. With Sands support in 2022, the HAPI Medical Center provided free medical care to patients in January and February, enrolled patients in its financial scholarship program to cover medical expenses and hosted 19 vaccine clinics.

The API Language Link offers support in 10 languages with translation specialists assisting ACDC's service delivery for food distribution and assistance, health insurance navigation, citizenship applications, and voter registration, as well as at the HAPI Medical Center. In 2022, API Language Link specialists conducted more than 1,000 in-language meetings, hosted more than 350 community events, created and distributed 5,500 Chinese-language voting guides, and sent more than 270,000 pieces of in-language mail.

"ACDC is improving lives daily, while advancing the long-term health and well-being of the AAPI community in Southern Nevada," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives at Sands. "The significant impact they have made with these programs is why we continue to invest in their efforts. Not only are we committed to being an ally for the AAPI community as a whole – we believe in ACDC's ability to provide leadership in addressing the diverse needs of the many populations it serves."

Sands Cares' support for ACDC is one of several engagements with diverse community organizations. Through these efforts, Sands aims to propel programs that remove systemic barriers and advance opportunities for underrepresented groups.

To learn more about Sands Cares, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility/communities/#our-program-sands-cares. To learn more about the Asian Community Development Council, visit https://acdcnv.org/

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts. Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

About the Asian Community Development Council

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) is a nonprofit and non-partisan organization of volunteers dedicated to building, connecting, and educating the Asian American Pacific Islander community in Nevada. ACDC was officially chartered in 2015. The mission of ACDC is to improve the general well-being and education of the Asian American Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities in Nevada. Services that ACDC offers include voter education, health insurance enrollment assistance, citizenship application assistance, vaccination clinics (Influenza and COVID-19), food distribution, College Readiness Bootcamp and GraduAsian.

