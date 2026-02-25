Sands Investment Group Appoints Mike Gallegos as Executive Managing Director, West

Veteran commercial real estate leader brings more than 20 years of experience to real estate advisory firm to drive growth, performance across Western U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands Investment Group (SIG), a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm, announced the appointment of Mike Gallegos as Executive Managing Director, West.

Gallegos will oversee SIG's brokerage operations across the Western U.S., providing strategic leadership of offices in key growth markets including Texas and California. As a member of SIG's executive leadership team, Gallegos will play a critical role in driving regional growth strategy, accelerating performance and aligning talent with the firm's long-term objectives.

"Gallegos is a highly respected industry leader widely recognized for his positive leadership style, strong work ethic and ability to recruit high-performing teams," said Chris Sands, founder and CEO of SIG. "His appointment reinforces SIG's focus on thoughtful growth and continued excellence across the western region."

Gallegos brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience to SIG, with a strong track record of regional growth and talent development. His career in brokerage, management and coaching has been defined by success designing commercial real estate go-to-market strategies, optimizing personnel deployment and driving operational excellence.

"I'm energized to join the SIG executive team to bring my real estate experience and team-building skills to a growing real estate firm making a real impact in several markets across the country," said Gallegos. "I look forward to scaling the business to new heights in the west and building on the strong foundation SIG has established in Texas and California."

Gallegos earned his Bachelor of Arts and Executive Master of Leadership degrees from the University of Southern California and is currently an MBA candidate at Brown University. He holds both the CCIM and MCR designations, along with multiple certifications in sales, leadership and financial analysis.

Sands Investment Group (SIG) is a South Carolina-based full service commercial real estate advisory that specializes in the buying and selling of investment properties nationwide. With a client-first approach, SIG has closed more than 5,000 transactions worth over $10 billion in value since its founding in 2009. With 10 offices across the nation, SIG is known for its deep market expertise, collaborative culture, and commitment to developing the next generation of commercial real estate leaders. | sandsig.com

