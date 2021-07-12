Sands Launches Initiative to Invest In Digital Opportunities

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands today announced an effort which will see the company become a strategic investor in digital gaming technologies focused primarily in the business-to-business space.

As part of this effort, the company is building a digital gaming investment team, which will be led by Mr. Davis Catlin. Mr. Catlin is joining Sands after fourteen years with a leading investment firm. For the last decade, Mr. Catlin led that firm's investments in both public and private companies in digital gaming.

"Sands is determined to grow its leadership position within the industry and is committed to doing that through strategic steps we think best position the company for future growth," said Robert Goldstein, the company's chairman and chief executive officer. "Digital gaming and other related offerings are still very much in the early stages of development, and we believe there is an outstanding opportunity for us to invest in the technologies being developed."

"We believe our company's platform, expertise, and financial resources, together with the investment team led by Davis, will provide meaningful opportunities to make investments that will generate significant long-term benefits for the company. And just as our integrated resorts were not built in a day, by being patient and investing for the long-term, we believe these investments in digital gaming technology will deliver significant returns for the company and its shareholders," concluded Mr. Goldstein.

