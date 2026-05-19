Sands Point Risk Acquires Launch Environmental Underwriters, Expanding its Platform in High-Growth Specialty Insurance Markets

Transformational Acquisition Marks Major Milestone as Sands Point Surpasses $250 million in Gross Written Premium

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands Point Risk ("Sands Point"), a rapidly growing multi program MGA platform, today announced that it has acquired Launch Environmental Underwriters ("Launch Environmental"), a leading provider of environmental general liability insurance solutions focused on complex risks across the energy, infrastructure, construction, chemical, M&A and industrial sectors. The transaction represents the largest acquisition in Sands Point's young history and a significant step forward in the Company's strategy to build a diversified, high-performing MGA platform. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Launch Environmental will serve as the cornerstone of Sands Point's environmental practice, enhancing its capabilities in a sector experiencing sustained demand and increasing complexity. With the addition of Launch Environmental, Sands Point's combined gross written premium (GWP) will exceed $250 million, underscoring the Company's rapid growth and increasing scale in the MGA market.

"Bringing Launch Environmental onto the Sands Point platform is a transformative moment for our business," said Dennis Kearns, Chief Executive Officer of Sands Point Risk. "In just over two years, we have built a dynamic and entrepreneurial organization, growing organically, launching new programs, and executing strategic acquisitions. This transaction not only accelerates that momentum but also underscores Sand Point's strength and its appeal to complementary organizations and individuals seeking to join our platform."

The acquisition further strengthens Sands Point's position as an emerging leader in the MGA space and reinforces its commitment to strategic expansion into high-growth insurance verticals. In addition to the environmental program, the Company is launching new programs in Political Violence and Terrorism (PVT), Aviation, and Directors and Officers (D&O) liability, broadening its program offerings and market reach. Sands Point currently has underwriting programs in Representations & Warranties, Tax Liability , Construction and Medical Stop Loss insurance spaces.

John O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Launch Environmental, added, "Sands Point has built an impressive platform in a remarkably short period of time. Their vision, resources, and entrepreneurial culture make them an ideal partner for our team and our clients. We are excited to join forces and expand our reach, while continuing to deliver specialized underwriting solutions in the environmental market."

"John O'Brien and the team at Launch Environmental are consummate professionals who have built an industry-leading track record," said Erik Matson, Chairman of Bridgehaven Europe Specialty Ltd. and Executive Chairman of Launch Underwriters LLC. "We are proud to support the company joining Sands Point, which offers a proven platform for growth and scale. Under Dennis Kearns' leadership, Sands Point has quickly established itself as a best-in-class MGA positioned for continued success, and I wish the team all the best moving forward."

The transaction also provides Launch Environmental with the elements necessary to grow within a dynamic organization with the same core values, track record of superior underwriting performance, with market leading loss ratios, and an established market presence among retail and wholesale brokers in the space.

"This milestone is a strong signal to the market," Kearns added. "Surpassing $250 million in GWP reflects both the strength of our platform and the confidence that underwriting teams, carrier partners, and clients have in Sands Point. We see significant opportunity ahead, not only to continue growing organically, but also to partner with best-in-class underwriting teams and businesses looking for a platform like ours."

About Sands Point Risk

Sands Point Risk is an insurance platform uniquely focused on supporting expanded opportunities for managing general underwriters across a spectrum of financial lines and property and casualty insurance offerings.

Sands Point Risk's mission is to empower businesses by addressing their risks, fostering their confidence, and allowing them to thrive. Led by an executive team with decades of experience in underwriting, claims, law, mergers & acquisitions, and insurance product development, we are committed to delivering exceptional underwriting and service for our customers' risk management needs.

About Launch Environmental Underwriters

Launch Environmental Underwriters is a specialized provider of environmental liability insurance solutions, focusing on complex risks in the energy, infrastructure, construction, chemical, M&A and industrial sectors. The Company is known for its underwriting expertise and tailored approach to address evolving environmental exposures.

SOURCE Sands Point Risk