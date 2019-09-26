Sands Resorts Macao and Sands Macao Restaurants Recognised in Wine Spectator 2019 Restaurant Awards

This is the seventh consecutive year that the U.S.-based Wine Spectator magazine has bestowed prestigious awards on Sands Resorts Macao and Sands Macao restaurants for their outstanding wine lists.

Wine Spectator began its programme to recognise the world's best wine lists in 1981. There are three levels of recognition: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award, each honouring restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu. This year restaurants in almost 80 countries and territories were highlighted for the excellence of their wine programmes.

Tom Connolly, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage Operations, Sands China Ltd. commented: "Wine Spectator is one of the world's leading authorities so we are delighted our restaurants have again been recognised for their great cellars. In recent years there has been huge growth in the number of quality winemakers, and reflecting exciting new labels alongside classic favourites is as challenging as it is intriguing. We are thrilled these efforts have not passed unnoticed."

With Macao designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, there has never been a better time to explore Sands Resorts Macao and Sands Macao's award-winning array of great dining options.

Sands Dining

Bringing the world to your plate, one dish at a time, Sands Dining highlights the diversity, quality, ingredients, chefs, creativity and ambience at Sands Resorts Macao's more than 150 restaurants. Offering a world of diverse cuisine prepared by some of the most innovative and skilled chefs, Sands Resorts Macao presents unique dining experiences at each of its distinctive restaurants and outlets. From authentic Chinese delicacies to Macanese favourites and global cuisine from France, Italy, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and more, there's something special for every palate.

For more information, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/restaurants.html.

About Sands Resorts Macao – Sands China's Integrated Resort City

Sands China Ltd. is the leading developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts in Macao. Sands Resorts Macao, in the glittering heart of Taipa's Cotai Strip, is an integrated resort city and international hub providing an industry-leading array of experiences for business and leisure travellers.

Pulsating with life day and night, Sands Resorts Macao features an expansive offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao. This includes around 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, top international entertainment, duty free shopping with approximately 850 retailers and a huge range of name brands, meeting and exhibition space for Asia's leading conferences and exhibitions, transportation offerings and well over 150 dining options, with Michelin-starred restaurants, bars and lounges. Sands Resorts Macao is a must-visit destination providing every guest with an unforgettable experience and unparalleled excitement.

Comprised of The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza™ Macao (featuring Four Seasons Hotel Macao); and Sands® Cotai Central (incorporating the world's largest Conrad, Sheraton and Holiday Inn hotels as well as The St. Regis Macao), Sands Resorts Macao is Asia's ultimate destination for both work and play. The Londoner® Macao, the British-themed reimagining of Sands Cotai Central, will open progressively over 2020 and 2021.

For more information about Sands Resorts Macao, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com.

About Sands® Macao

Opened in 2004, Sands® Macao is a world-class hotel and entertainment complex with 289 luxury suites. Its stunning gold glass exterior houses a wide range of diversions including specialty restaurants, a heated outdoor swimming pool, deluxe spa and salon, conference and banquet facilities and unrivalled gaming excitement and live entertainment. It is also home to the Paiza Club, an invitation-only international VIP club with 51 premium suites with size, opulence and grandeur that rivals the best the world has to offer. As the first hotel and entertainment complex in Macao owned and operated by an international operator, Sands Macao quickly set the benchmark for future developments in Macao.

For more information, please visit www.sandsmacao.com.

SOURCE Sands Resorts Macao