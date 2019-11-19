Sands Resorts Macao and teamLab Announce Name of New Interactive Experience at The Venetian Macao – 'teamLab SuperNature'

teamLab SuperNature will offer a digital-only, constantly evolving "body immersive" space, a world of artworks that blur the boundaries between the human body and art. Visitors will be able to explore new relationships between humans and nature as well as gain a fresh perception of the world.

This new destination at The Venetian Macao will be housed in Cotai Expo Hall F, boasting 5,000 square metres of labyrinthine floor space. With eight metre-high ceilings throughout, the space will be transformed by teamLab into an extremely complex, three-dimensional world across varying elevations, featuring immersive and compelling artworks.

teamLab believes that everything exists as part of a continuity. However, people have difficulty recognising this because they perceive each existence as separate and independent. teamLab SuperNature aims to make the boundaries between the body and the artwork ambiguous, and transform the relationships between oneself, others, and the world into something continuous.

teamLab SuperNature will also include new, unprecedented, and immersive 'Future Park' and 'Athletics Forest' areas. Future Park is an educational project and amusement park based on the concept of collaborative creation, or co-creation. Meanwhile Athletics Forest is a creative athletic space that helps train spatial awareness. It develops the body as well as the brain, based on the concept of understanding the three-dimensionality of the world through the body.

Currently under construction, teamLab SuperNature has announced some of the artworks visitors can expect to see ahead of the opening, with further installations to be announced.

Teaser: https://youtu.be/sutSERzs_VM

teamLab SuperNature official website: macao.teamlab.art

The Venetian Macao's teamLab SuperNature website: https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/macau-shows/teamlab.html

teamLab SuperNature – Ticketing Information

Opening date: Official opening February 2020



Location: Cotai Expo Hall F, The Venetian Macao



Opening hours: 10 a.m.–10 p.m. daily (last entry 9:15 p.m.)

Preview period: 10 a.m.–8 p.m. daily (last entry 7:15 p.m.)





Closes every second and fourth Tuesday of each month

Blackout dates apply



Admission: MOP/HKD238 – Adults (13 and over)

MOP/HKD168 – Children (3 to 12, under 3 free entry)



Hotel Package: Hotel accommodation packages including two teamLab SuperNature

admission tickets, accommodation at The Venetian Macao, The Parisian

Macao, Conrad Macao, Cotai Central, Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai

Central, The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central or Four Seasons Hotel Macao,

and daily breakfast or lunch are available from MOP/HK$1,350 (subject to

5% government tax and 10% service charge).





Package can be booked at

https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/macau-offers/teamlab-hotel-package.html



Ferry Package: Add MOP/HKD 120 to ticket price for a round-trip Cotai Water Jet ferry

ticket between Hong Kong and Macao



Tickets: Cotai Ticketing

● Online: www.cotaiticketing.com

● Box offices:

o The Parisian Macao – Main Lobby Box Office (Level 1) o The Venetian Macao – West Lobby and Main Lobby Box Offices o Four Seasons Hotel Macao – The Plaza™ Macao Box Office o Sands® Macao – Level 1 Box Office o Sands® Cotai Central – Sheraton Main Lobby and Holiday

Inn Main Lobby Box Offices

● Hotline:

o Macao: +853 2882 8818 o Hong Kong: +852 6333 6660 o Mainland China toll-free: 4001 206 618

About Sands Resorts Macao – Sands China's Integrated Resort City

Sands China Ltd. is the leading developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts in Macao. Sands Resorts Macao, in the glittering heart of Taipa's Cotai Strip, is an integrated resort city and international hub providing an industry-leading array of experiences for business and leisure travellers.

Pulsating with life, day and night, Sands Resorts Macao features an expansive offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao. This includes around 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, top international entertainment, duty free shopping with approximately 850 retailers and huge range of name brands, meeting and exhibition space for Asia's leading conferences and exhibitions, transportation offerings and well over 150 dining options, with Michelin-starred restaurants, bars and lounges. Sands Resorts Macao is a must-visit destination providing every guest with an unforgettable experience and unparalleled excitement.

Comprised of The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza™ Macao (featuring Four Seasons Hotel Macao); and Sands® Cotai Central (incorporating the world's largest Conrad, Sheraton and Holiday Inn hotels as well as The St. Regis Macao), Sands Resorts Macao is Asia's ultimate destination for both work and play. The Londoner® Macao, the British-themed reimagining of Sands Cotai Central, will open progressively over 2020 and 2021.

For more information about Sands Resorts Macao, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com .

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective, an interdisciplinary group of various specialists such as artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians and architects whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, design and the natural world.

teamLab aims to explore a new relationship between humans and nature, and between oneself and the world through art. Digital technology has allowed art to liberate itself from the physical and transcend boundaries. teamLab sees no boundary between humans and nature, and between oneself and the world; one is in the other and the other in one. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous, borderless continuity of life.

teamLab has been the subject of numerous exhibitions at venues worldwide, including New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Silicon Valley, Beijing, Taipei, and Melbourne among others. The permanent museums MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM: teamLab Borderless opened in Odaiba, Tokyo in June 2018, and teamLab Borderless Shanghai in Huangpu District, Shanghai on November 5, 2019. The massive body immersive space teamLab Planets TOKYO in Toyosu, Tokyo is on view until Fall 2020. The latest permanent interactive experience will launch in Macao in February 2020.

teamLab's works are in the permanent collection of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney; Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide; Asian Art Museum, San Francisco; Asia Society Museum, New York; Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, Istanbul; National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; and Amos Rex, Helsinki.

teamLab is represented by Pace Gallery .

