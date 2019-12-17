Sands Resorts Macao Introduces Indulgent Festive Spa Treatments at V Retreat and Le SPA'tique

The newly renovated V Retreat has created perfect winter pampering sessions, with restorative treatments to help get guests looking and feeling their best. Available from Dec. 1, 2019 to Feb. 28, 2020, the 60-minute FeeLING Warm, FeeLING Beautiful treatment, incorporating a deep-tissue massage with LING's warming ginger and black pepper organic oil, will melt away aches and pains. This is followed by a 60-minute Pumpkin Enzyme facial enriched with pumpkin extract, collagen and Vitamin C to give a vibrant, party-ready glow. The treatment is priced at MOP 2,188* and MOP 4,288* for couples, and includes a gift of FeeLING Beautiful Bath Mitt and Karuna sheet masks.

Meanwhile the Got to GLo package includes a 30-minute back massage with warming ginger and black pepper organic oil, and 75-minute Georgia Louise Angel GLo facial featuring an LED mask to stimulate collagen production and rose quartz butterfly stones to lift and brighten the skin. The treatment incorporates the facial created to prepare the Angels before they walked the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Based on a range of natural products from celebrity facialist Georgia Louise and utilising her non-invasive lift and sculpt beauty tools alongside gua sha massage, the skin is transformed to become beautifully runway worthy. The package is priced at MOP 2,388* and MOP 4,688* for couples. Following the treatment, guests will receive a complimentary gift box of 10 Georgia Louise sheet masks.

For more winter treatments and to make a reservation, contact V Retreat at +853 8118 7291 or visit https://www.venetianmacao.com/hotel/amenities/v-retreat.html. Advance bookings are recommended.

Le SPA'tique at The Parisian Macao

At Le SPA'tique at The Parisian Macao, guests can indulge in the 90-minute Red Jaspar Lunar Retreat, a holiday inspired blend of fig, mandarin, cinnamon and cognac used for a deeply restorative full body massage, beginning with hot volcanic stones to soothe away tension on the back. A 30-minute soothing chestnut facial then cleanses and exfoliates, followed by Red Jaspar gem rollers to drain toxins and brighten the complexion and a chestnut, hyaluronic sheet mask to soothe and nourish. A gift bag of Zents fig hand wash and two fig bath truffles are included. Available from Dec. 1, 2019 to Feb. 28, 2020, the package is priced at MOP 1,988* and MOP 3,888* for couples.

Le SPA'tique is also offering the Got to GLo package including a 30-minute back massage with warming ginger and black pepper organic oil, and 75-minute Georgia Louise Angel GLo facial.

For more winter treatments and spa options, contact Le SPA'tique at +853 8111 1221 or visit https://www.parisianmacao.com/macau-hotel/attractions/le-spa-tique.html.

Advance bookings are recommended.

About Sands Resorts Macao – Sands China's Integrated Resort City

Sands China Ltd. is the leading developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts in Macao. Sands Resorts Macao, in the glittering heart of Taipa's Cotai Strip, is an integrated resort city and international hub providing an industry-leading array of experiences for business and leisure travellers.

Pulsating with life, day and night, Sands Resorts Macao features an expansive offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao. This includes around 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, top international entertainment, duty free shopping with approximately 850 retailers and huge range of name brands, meeting and exhibition space for Asia's leading conferences and exhibitions, transportation offerings and well over 150 dining options, with Michelin-starred restaurants, bars and lounges. Sands Resorts Macao is a must-visit destination providing every guest with an unforgettable experience and unparalleled excitement.

Comprised of The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza™ Macao (featuring Four Seasons Hotel Macao); and Sands® Cotai Central (incorporating the world's largest Conrad, Sheraton and Holiday Inn hotels as well as The St. Regis Macao), Sands Resorts Macao is Asia's ultimate destination for both work and play. The Londoner® Macao, the British-themed reimagining of Sands Cotai Central, will open progressively over 2020 and 2021.

For more information about Sands Resorts Macao, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com.

