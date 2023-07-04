SANDSIV becomes part of Connecting Visions ecosystem to offer VOC solutions to the Spanish market

News provided by

SANDSIV

04 Jul, 2023, 03:00 ET

Revolutionizing Customer Experience Management with Innovative and Cost-Effective Solutions

ZURICH, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV, the unrivaled innovation leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Connecting Visions, the first consulting broker that connects the needs of its clients, with the best talent/technology ensuring the result. It already has +1800 solutions in its ecosystem and +150 clients in the Spanish market. This groundbreaking collaboration is set to revolutionize the business landscape, empowering companies to harness the full potential of customer insights and propel their growth and triumph to unprecedented heights.

Uniting their formidable expertise, Connecting Visions and SANDSIV share an unwavering mission: to streamline the selection process of VOC tools for businesses, while elevating efficiency and significantly reducing the total cost of ownership. Through this powerful alliance, companies of all sizes can leverage sandsiv+VOC solutions with cutting-edge features and its exceptional budget security, regardless of their maturity level, to achieve their VOC program goals and stay ahead of the competition. In addition, Connecting Visions has CIARA, its own methodology awarded by the DEC and with great results in VOC projects, which you can learn more about here.

SANDSIV has already made a remarkable impact in the Spanish market since establishing its office in 2022, earning the respect of new partners and customers alike. The collaboration with Connecting Visions further strengthens their commitment to providing unparalleled VOC services and reinforces their position as industry leaders in customer-centric solutions.

Discover how SANDSIV and its partners are revolutionizing CX worldwide by visiting https://sandsiv.com/partners.

Flash quotes:

"Our partnership with Connecting Visions represents a significant step towards making the benefits of customer insights accessible to all Spanish businesses. By combining our expertise with their market knowledge, we are confident that we can help organizations of all sizes to work more efficiently, reduce their total cost of ownership, and ultimately drive growth through better customer experiences. We look forward to collaborating with Connecting Visions to bring our exceptional VOC solutions to even more customers in the Spanish market," said Alejandro Conejero, Regional Manager for Spain at SANDSIV.

Sofía Medem, CEO of Connecting Visions, added: "SANDSIV is a tool that meets all the requirements to create an integrated 360-degree Voice of the Customer model. It has many functionalities, is well recognized by Gartner and other sources, and furthermore, its quality-price ratio and flat rate model seem very interesting to me. In addition, we have already had experiences together, and formalizing this partnership is a way to recognize the success of those experiences."

Company Profiles:

SANDSIV is an innovation leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) enterprise solutions. With its cutting-edge sandsiv+CXM software solution, SANDSIV empowers businesses worldwide to deliver differentiated customer experiences and foster long-lasting customer loyalty. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation has enabled it to expand its partner program and establish a world presence that is constantly growing. | https://sandsiv.com

Connecting Visions a new way of consulting that offers expert talent and technological solutions to companies ensuring the result. They have an ecosystem of over 1800 qualified solutions, which allows them to democratize value consultancy and give access to any company regardless of size. They have served more than 150 clients in their five years of existence and solved over 400 challenges, with a particular focus on customer experience, an area of their expertise. | https://connectingvisionsgroup.com

Related Resources:
https://sandsiv.com/sandsiv-opens-valencia-office-expanding-its-capabilities-to-serve-the-spanish-market/
https://sandsiv.com/sandsiv-awarded-2022-product-leader-in-european-voc-industry-by-frost-sullivan/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066222/SANDSIV_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Silvia Bellò
Digital Marketing Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE SANDSIV

Also from this source

SANDSIV Expands African Footprint through exclusive Partnership with The CX Group

SANDSIV Accelerates Global Growth with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.