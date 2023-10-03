SANDSIV, Europe's Leading CX Technology Provider Announces Opening of MENA Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia

SANDSIV MENA

03 Oct, 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV, Europe's #1 Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice-of-the-Customer (VoC) solution provider, is proud to announce the opening of its new regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, further solidifying its commitment to the Middle East and North African market.

The company's award-winning CXM software sandsiv+ empowers organizations to visualize their customer journey from A to Z at every possible touchpoint. This allows them to collect, analyze and act on customer feedback, behavioral and operational data in real-time, and thus, enables them to drive substantial improvements in customer satisfaction, loyalty, and overall business performance.

With this strategic expansion, the company is set to better serve its regional clients and have a strong on-ground presence that helps cater to the growing demand for advanced CXM tools in rapidly evolving markets.

Saudi Arabia's recent economic diversification and digital transformation initiatives have created a fertile ground for businesses – including emerging tech startups and marketing-savvy entrepreneurs – to adopt comprehensive CX programs such as sandsiv+ in order to implement more customer-centric strategies, cultivate their brand equity, and drive sustainable growth and scalability. 

"As a Saudi myself, I believe it's a huge privilege to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 in terms of setting up the necessary technological infrastructure and facilitating operational excellence through digitalization." said Khaled Attieh, Executive Director of SANDSIV MENA.

"Our custom-made CX solution can play a significant role in driving customer satisfaction across all sectors: public, private and non-profit. Ultimately, we aspire to partake in raising the bar for Saudi citizens' overall quality of life."

SANDSIV MENA will be led by a dedicated team of Saudi-based professionals with local and regional market experience, who will offer hands-on support for businesses looking to elevate the way they manage their customer experience and achieve greater cross-functional impact in the process. The team's natural understanding of the local culture and lifestyle will be key in such human-centric domain and craft. 

"We are thrilled to bring SANDSIV's superior CX solutions to the vibrant Saudi market and MENA region as a whole," said Frank Warnsing, Executive Director and Co-Founder of SANDSIV Global. "This demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class CX technologies and related services to organizations in the region, as well as our belief in the tremendous growth potential of the customer experience industry in the Middle East."

