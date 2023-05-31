SANDSIV Expands African Footprint through exclusive Partnership with The CX Group

SANDSIV

31 May, 2023, 03:00 ET

Empowering South African Enterprises with Holistic 360-Degree Customer Experience Solutions

ZURICH, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV, the global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, today announced the exclusive partnership with The CX Group, a leading South African consulting firm specializing in CX strategy, advisory, and implementation.

SANDSIV and The CX Group have joined forces to offer businesses across various industries like Retail, Telecoms, Hospitality, Tourism, Entertainment, IT, and Financial Services in South Africa a comprehensive 360 customer experience solution. The partnership merges The CX Group's localized expertise and tailored services with SANDSIV's top-notch VoC platform, empowering businesses of all sizes and levels of maturity to enhance their customer experience offerings. By utilizing sandsiv+, businesses can gain valuable insights into their customers' needs and behaviors, ultimately leading to improved decision-making and sustainable growth.

For SANDSIV, The CX Group is the latest addition to a growing list of partnerships in Africa, which underscores the company's commitment to the region and its potential for growth.

Discover how SANDSIV and its partners are revolutionizing CX worldwide by visiting https://sandsiv.com/partners/.

Flash quotes:

"Our partnership with The CX Group is a game-changer for South African businesses seeking to transform their customer experience," said Frank R. Warnsing, Head of Strategic Alliances & Co-Founder of SANDSIV. "By combining our sandsiv+ Voice of the Customer Platform with The CX Group's expert CX services and consulting, we offer a range of solutions for businesses at any stage of their CX journey to achieve their goals and outperform their competitors."

Yugesh Frylinck, Founder and CEO of The CX Group, added: "At The CX Group, we know that a world-class CXM platform is the key to providing exceptional services to our clients. After an extensive search, we found the perfect partner in the SANDSIV team. With their innovative and knowledgeable team by our side, we have the answer to all South African businesses looking to advance their CX strategies."

Company Profiles:

SANDSIV is an innovation leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) enterprise solutions. With its cutting-edge sandsiv+ CXM software solution, SANDSIV empowers businesses worldwide to deliver differentiated customer experiences and foster long-lasting customer loyalty. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation has enabled it to expand its partner program and establish a world presence that is constantly growing. | https://sandsiv.com/

The CX Group is a customer experience consulting and training business based in South Africa, dedicated to helping brands and individuals become mature CX destinations. Its practical approach ensures that businesses embrace human and digital disruption to stay future-fit in a highly competitive market. It helps its clients build and implement their customer experience strategy, aligning operational functions with a common CX vision to drive measurable results. | https://www.thecxgroup.co.za/

Business Contacts:

SANDSIV: [email protected]
The CX Group: Yugesh Frylinck - [email protected]

Media Contact:
Silvia Bellò
Digital Marketing Manager
[email protected]

