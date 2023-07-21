SANDSIV named a Leader in 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Voice of the Customer by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

sandsiv+ has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

ZURICH, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV , the global innovator in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' prestigious 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Voice of the Customer (VoC) market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis and ranking of the foremost VoC vendors worldwide.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions ' assessment, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Customer Experience Management (CXM) market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning, evaluates 21 leading VoC vendors based on Customer Impact and Technology Excellence criteria.

SANDSIV's remarkable journey from being Strong Contenders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ to emerging as a leading vendor in 2023 exemplifies our unwavering dedication to innovation and our ability to provide exceptional customer experiences to our valued clients and partners. Attributing our leadership to our flagship VOC and CXM solution, sandsiv+ platform, the SPARK Matrix™ states, "With its intuitive interface and AI-driven insights, sandsiv+ empowers companies to transform customer feedback into actionable intelligence." This intelligence helps businesses "enhance customer satisfaction, improve loyalty, and gain a competitive edge in today's dynamic market".

Securing the position of Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ is a testament to SANDSIV's expansive ecosystem, worldwide presence, and groundbreaking advancements in AI and state-of-the-art technologies. Frank R. Warnsing, head of Sales, Strategic Alliances & Co-Founder at SANDSIV, affirms, "Our inclusion as a Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ reports solidifies our commitment to global innovation and our relentless pursuit of excellence. Through our transformative customer experience management solutions, we deliver effortless deep insights and unparalleled user-friendliness, enabling organizations to revolutionize their customer interactions with extraordinary success."

Preshit Parab, CX Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, adds, "SANDSIV's voice of the customer (VoC) platform, sandsiv+, is a comprehensive and advanced solution that helps users to consolidates data from different sources by eliminating data silos and enabling cross-channel analysis, resulting in more accurate and comprehensive insights. Furthermore, SANDSIV's single tenant cloud-based architecture transforms organization's customer experience management by facilitating flexibility, scalability, and accessibility. SANDSIV with its strong partner ecosystem, robust security measures, customer value proposition, and comprehensive vision & roadmap, has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer, Q3, 2023."

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' evaluation rigorously assesses top vendors through lab evaluations, questionnaires, demos, and discussions with client references to gauge product qualifications.

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland's main technology hub. Recognized and awarded as the leading innovator in the VOC & CXM vendor landscape, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions "sandsiv+" to advanced CX teams at leading organizations and multinationals throughout the world, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail, and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

