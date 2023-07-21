SANDSIV positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Voice of the Customer (VoC), Q3, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Voice of the Customer (VoC) vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named SANDSIV as a Q3 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global Voice of the Customer (VoC) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer (VoC), Q3, 2023, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Voice of the Customer (VoC) vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Preshit Parab, Analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "SANDSIV's voice of the customer (VoC) platform, sandsiv+, is a comprehensive and advanced solution that helps users to consolidates data from different sources by eliminating data silos and enabling cross-channel analysis, resulting in more accurate and comprehensive insights. SANDSIV leverages AI/ML algorithms to deliver sentiment analysis enabling organizations to gauge customer behaviour accurately and tailor their products & services."

"Moreover, SANDSIV prioritizes data privacy and security in its customer experience management offerings. With robust security measures, including encryption, access controls, and regular audits. Furthermore, SANDSIV's single tenant cloud-based architecture transforms an organization's customer experience management by facilitating flexibility, scalability, and accessibility. SANDSIV with its strong partner ecosystem, robust security measures, customer value proposition, and comprehensive vision & roadmap, has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer, Q3, 2023," Preshit adds.

Frank Warnsing, founder and Head of Strategic Alliances of SANDSIV, affirms, "Our inclusion as a Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ reports solidifies our commitment to global innovation and our relentless pursuit of excellence. Through our transformative customer experience management solution sandsiv+, we deliver effortless deep insights and unparalleled user-friendliness, enabling organizations to revolutionize their customer interactions with extraordinary success."

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland's main technology hub. Recognized and awarded as the leading innovator in the VOC & CXM vendor landscape, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions "sandsiv+" to advanced CX teams at leading organizations and multinationals throughout the world, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail, and transportation sectors.

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

