CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandstorm and Jacobs Agency announced they are joining forces to combine the creative reputation of the Jacobs Agency with the data-driven digital and user experience expertise of Sandstorm creating Chicago's leading technology-fueled, creative agency.

SANDSTORM ACQUIRES JACOBS AGENCY Two independently-owned, Chicago agencies join forces

The two awarding-winning companies come together as Sandstorm with operations based in Chicago and satellite offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle. The client list of the new Sandstorm includes organizations like Chicago Skyway, Crown Holdings, Heartland Financial, the National Association of REALTORS®, NOW Foods, Peoples Gas and Treehouse Foods.

"We partnered with Jacobs Agency a number of times over the years and along the way I got to know Tom," said Sandy Marsico, founder of Sandstorm. "Our shared culture of curiosity and 'no egos,' combined with our synergies, will provide our clients with more resources and greater depth – connecting creative and technology."

Sandy Marsico will remain as Sandstorm's CEO and Tom Jacobs, founder of Jacobs Agency will become President of the combined agency. Andrea Wood continues as Managing Director. Creative will be led by Janna Fiester, Strategy by Susan Saltwell and Business Development by Amanda Heberg.

"After more than two decades as an independently owned agency, I couldn't be happier to merge with another independently owned firm that shares my belief in strategically-inspired creative with a scrappy, nimble customer-centered approach," said Tom Jacobs. "Our combined team and capability position Sandstorm to build stronger brand value for our clients in a time when the first brand exposure customers have is often a digital experience."

About Sandstorm®

Sandstorm (sandstormdesign.com) is a digital brand experience agency highly collaborative, analytical, and nimble in their approach to brand strategy, UX, enterprise-level web development and data science. Utilizing data and technology, grounded in UX principles, Sandstorm has mastered the art and science of uncovering meaningful insights that differentiate brands, delight consumers, and disrupt markets. For more information, visit us @SandstormDesign on LinkedIn and Facebook or @SandstormChicago on Instagram.

About Jacobs Agency

Jacobs Agency believes that great results are the product of great ideas. Born from their clients objectives, Jacobs Agency creates thoughtful creative campaigns that cut through today's tangled marketing landscape and reaches consumers with engaging messages that move hearts and products. To find out how visit jacobsagency.com.

Related Images

sandy-marsico-and-tom-jacobs-of.jpg

Sandy Marsico and Tom Jacobs of Sandstorm

SANDSTORM ACQUIRES JACOBS AGENCY Two independently-owned, Chicago agencies join forces

Related Links

Sandstorm

What We Do

SOURCE Sandstorm

Related Links

http://jacobsagency.com

