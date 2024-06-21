Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was held today, June 21st in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 68% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little, Vera Kobalia, and Elif Levesque. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Election of Directors

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Nolan Watson

166,238,269

99.33 %

1,116,042

0.67 %

David Awram

157,393,020

94.05 %

9,961,291

5.95 %

David E. De Witt

158,190,068

94.52 %

9,164,243

5.48 %

Andrew T. Swarthout

160,558,585

95.94 %

6,795,726

4.06 %

John P.A. Budreski

151,929,533

90.78 %

15,424,778

9.22 %

Mary L. Little

155,216,048

92.75 %

12,138,263

7.25 %

Vera Kobalia

163,749,260

97.85 %

3,605,051

2.15 %

Elif Levesque

157,588,991

94.16 %

9,765,320

5.84 %

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.   

Contact Information

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at [email protected].

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of over 230 royalties, of which 41 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

