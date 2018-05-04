Sandstorm Gold to Release 2018 First Quarter Results on May 9

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE American: SAND, TSX: SSL) will release its 2018 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 after markets close.

A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 10, 2018 starting at 8:30am PDT to further discuss the first quarter results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below: