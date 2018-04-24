Sandvik - Interim Report First Quarter 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
First quarter 2018
Continuing operations
- Order intake 25,419 million SEK
- Revenues 23,685 million SEK
- Operating profit 4,271 million SEK
- Operating margin 18.0%
- Profit after financial items 4,018 million SEK
- Earnings per share 2.35 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 1,730 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 57 million SEK
- Revenues 296 million SEK
- Operating profit -23 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 25,476 million SEK
- Revenues 23,981 million SEK
- Operating profit 4,248 million SEK
- Operating margin 17.7%
- Earnings per share 2.34 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 1,638 million SEK
A presentation and teleconference will be held on 24 April 2018 at 15:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 13.30 CET on 24 April 2018.
CONTACT:
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Björn Rosengren
President and CEO
Interim Report First Quarter 2018
