Sandvik - Interim Report First Quarter 2018

First quarter 2018

Continuing operations  

  • Order intake 25,419 million SEK
  • Revenues 23,685 million SEK
  • Operating profit 4,271 million SEK
  • Operating margin 18.0%
  • Profit after financial items 4,018 million SEK
  • Earnings per share 2.35 SEK
  • Cash flow from operations 1,730 million SEK

Discontinued operations

  • Order intake 57 million SEK
  • Revenues 296 million SEK
  • Operating profit -23 million SEK

Group Total

  • Order intake 25,476 million SEK
  • Revenues 23,981 million SEK
  • Operating profit 4,248 million SEK
  • Operating margin 17.7%
  • Earnings per share 2.34 SEK
  • Cash flow from operations 1,638 million SEK

