Sandvik - Interim Report First Quarter 2018

Continuing operations

Order intake 25,419 million SEK

Revenues 23,685 million SEK

Operating profit 4,271 million SEK

Operating margin 18.0%

Profit after financial items 4,018 million SEK

Earnings per share 2.35 SEK

Cash flow from operations 1,730 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Order intake 57 million SEK

Revenues 296 million SEK

Operating profit -23 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 25,476 million SEK

Revenues 23,981 million SEK

Operating profit 4,248 million SEK

Operating margin 17.7%

Earnings per share 2.34 SEK

Cash flow from operations 1,638 million SEK

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac) or e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com

A presentation and teleconference will be held on 24 April 2018 at 15:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 13.30 CET on 24 April 2018.

CONTACT:

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Björn Rosengren

President and CEO

