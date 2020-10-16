Sandvik - Interim Report Third Quarter 2020
Third quarter 2020
Continuing operations
- Order intake 19,909 million SEK
- Revenues 20,145 million SEK
- Operating profit 3,459 million SEK
- Operating margin 17.2%
- Adjusted operating profit 3,493 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 17.3%
- Profit after financial items 3,988 million SEK
- Adjusted profit after financial items 3,436 million SEK
- Earnings per share 2.54 SEK
- Adjusted earnings per share 2.09 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 4,845 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 0 million SEK
- Revenues 0 million SEK
- Operating profit -3 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 19,909 million SEK
- Revenues 20,146 million SEK
- Operating profit 3,456 million SEK
- Operating margin 17.2%
- Adjusted operating profit 3,491 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 17.3%
- Profit after financial items 3,986 million SEK
- Earnings per share 2.54 SEK
- Adjusted earnings per share 2.09 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 4,840 million SEK
