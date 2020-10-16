Sandvik - Interim Report Third Quarter 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Third quarter 2020

Continuing operations

Order intake 19,909 million SEK

Revenues 20,145 million SEK

Operating profit 3,459 million SEK

Operating margin 17.2%

Adjusted operating profit 3,493 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 17.3%

Profit after financial items 3,988 million SEK

Adjusted profit after financial items 3,436 million SEK

Earnings per share 2.54 SEK

Adjusted earnings per share 2.09 SEK

Cash flow from operations 4,845 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Order intake 0 million SEK

Revenues 0 million SEK

Operating profit -3 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 19,909 million SEK

Revenues 20,146 million SEK

Operating profit 3,456 million SEK

Operating margin 17.2%

Adjusted operating profit 3,491 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 17.3%

Profit after financial items 3,986 million SEK

Earnings per share 2.54 SEK

Adjusted earnings per share 2.09 SEK

Cash flow from operations 4,840 million SEK

