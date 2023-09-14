Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020 Sandvik AB's Annual General Meeting adopted an instruction regarding the appointment of the Nomination Committee, applicable until the General Meeting resolves otherwise. Pursuant to this instruction the company shall have a Nomination Committee comprised of members appointed by each of the four principal shareholders in terms of votes on the last banking day of August, as well as the Chairman of the Board (convenor).

The Nomination Committee has now been appointed and consists of the following members:

  • Fredrik Lundberg, AB Industrivärden, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
  • Daniel Kristiansson, Alecta
  • Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds
  • Lars Pettersson, Lundbergs
  • Johan Molin, Sandvik's Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2024 Annual General Meeting regarding the Chairman of the Meeting, number of Board members, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, election of Board members and Board Chairman, remuneration to the auditor and election of auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the instruction to the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2024 in Sandviken, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting can submit them to the Nomination Committee's Secretary Åsa Thunman by e-mail: [email protected]. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals in a constructive manner, these should be submitted by January 19, 2024, at the latest.

Stockholm, September 14, 2023

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

For further information, contact Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

