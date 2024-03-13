Sandvik AB Annual Report 2023

13 Mar, 2024, 05:11 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandvik AB Annual Report 2023 is from today available at our website: https://www.annualreport.sandvik/en/2023

The Annual Report has been printed in a limited edition and will be distributed to shareholders that have ordered the report. The Annual Report is available, and can be ordered, at https://www.home.sandvik/annualreports.

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on March 13, 2024.

Stockholm, March 13, 2024

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

