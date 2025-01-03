Sandvik acquires CAM reseller FASTech

News provided by

Sandvik

Jan 03, 2025, 04:13 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has acquired the assets of FASTech, a US based reseller of Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) solutions in the Mastercam network. With this acquisition, Sandvik strengthens its position in the CAM market and further builds on its capabilities to serve customers and expand the customer base. FASTech will be a part of business unit Mastercam and will be reported within business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

"This acquisition supports our strategic direction to grow in the digital manufacturing space, strengthens our regional presence, and enhances our ability to help our customers," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

FASTech, founded in 1988, is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, and serves manufacturing customers in the Midwest region of the US. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-acquires-cam-reseller-fastech,c4087628

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/4087628/3192149.pdf

Sandvik acquires CAM reseller FASTech

SOURCE Sandvik

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Sandvik completes the acquisition of Universal Field Robots

Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Universal Field Robots (UFR), a fast-growing Australia-based provider of autonomous...

Interim report third quarter 2024: Sandvik

Order intake SEK 28,796 million (28,927) Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 4% Revenues SEK 30,306 million (31,476) Revenue growth,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics