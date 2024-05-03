Sandvik completes the acquisition of Almü

May 3, 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Almü Präzisions-Werkzeug GmbH (Almü), a Germany-based cutting tools and solutions provider within high-precision drilling, reaming, milling and tooling systems. The company will be reported in Sandvik Coromant, a division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. 

Almü was founded in 1978, has 44 employees, and is headquartered in Zell unter Aichelberg, Germany. In 2022, the company generated revenues of about approximately 6 MEUR. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited.

Stockholm, May 3, 2024
Sandvik AB

