Sandvik completes the acquisition of Universal Field Robots

Dec 02, 2024, 06:35 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Universal Field Robots (UFR), a fast-growing Australia-based provider of autonomous interoperable solutions for the surface mining and underground mining markets. UFR will be reported in Digital Mining Technologies, a division within business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

UFR has approximately 40 employees and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. In the financial year that ended in June 2024, the company generated revenues of approximately SEK 80 million. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin will be limited. The impact on Sandvik's earnings per share (excluding non-cash amortization effects from business combinations) will be positive.

Stockholm, December 2, 2024
