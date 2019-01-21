Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2018
Jan 21, 2019, 02:12 ET
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Fourth quarter 2018
Continuing operations
- Order intake 25,627 million SEK
- Revenues 25,968 million SEK
- Operating profit 4,170 million SEK
- Operating margin 16.1%
- Adjusted operating profit 4,700 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 18.1%
- Profit after financial items 4,034 million SEK
- Earnings per share 2.27 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 6,044 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake -3 million SEK
- Revenues 102 million SEK
- Operating profit -262 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 25,624 million SEK
- Revenues 26,070 million SEK
- Operating profit 3,909 million SEK
- Operating margin 15.0%
- Adjusted operating profit 4,438 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 17.0%
- Earnings per share 2.07 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 5,912 million SEK
- Proposed dividend per share 4.25 SEK
A webcast and teleconference will be held on 21 January 2019 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Björn Rosengren
President and CEO
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 8 456 14 94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46 8 456 11 94 (Anna Vilogorac) or e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on 21 January 2019.
