Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2018

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter 2018

Continuing operations

Order intake 25,627 million SEK

Revenues 25,968 million SEK

Operating profit 4,170 million SEK

Operating margin 16.1%

Adjusted operating profit 4,700 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 18.1%

Profit after financial items 4,034 million SEK

Earnings per share 2.27 SEK

Cash flow from operations 6,044 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Order intake -3 million SEK

Revenues 102 million SEK

Operating profit -262 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 25,624 million SEK

Revenues 26,070 million SEK

Operating profit 3,909 million SEK

Operating margin 15.0%

Adjusted operating profit 4,438 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 17.0%

Earnings per share 2.07 SEK

Cash flow from operations 5,912 million SEK

Proposed dividend per share 4.25 SEK

A webcast and teleconference will be held on 21 January 2019 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Björn Rosengren

President and CEO

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 8 456 14 94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46 8 456 11 94 (Anna Vilogorac) or e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on 21 January 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-fourth-quarter-2018,c2722073

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2722073/979239.pdf Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2018

SOURCE Sandvik