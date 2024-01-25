Sandvik: Interim report fourth quarter 2023

News provided by

Sandvik

25 Jan, 2024, 02:26 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Fourth quarter 2023

A good ending to the year

Continuing operations

  • Order intake SEK 30,062 million (30,751)
  • Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, declined by 2%
  • Revenues SEK 31,816 million (31,094)
  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 2%
  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,211 million (6,413)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin 19.5% (20.6)
  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,738 million (5,977)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin 18.0% (19.2)
  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,107 million (5,587)
  • Profit for the period SEK 4,259 million (3,435)
  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,047 million (4,041)
  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.39 (2.73)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.22 (3.22)
  • Free operating cash flow SEK 5,463 million (6,226)
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 5.50 per share (5.00)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on January 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, January 25, 2024
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08:00 AM CET on January 25, 2024.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Sandvik

