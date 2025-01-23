Sandvik: Interim report fourth quarter 2024

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Order intake SEK 31,562 million (30,062)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 5%

Revenues SEK 32,151 million (31,816)

(31,816) Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 1%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,288 million (6,211)

(6,211) Adjusted EBITA margin 19.6% (19.5)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,741 million (5,738)

(5,738) Adjusted EBIT margin 17.9% (18.0)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,377 million (5,107)

(5,107) Profit for the period SEK 4,297 million (4,259)

(4,259) Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,084 million (4,047)

(4,047) Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.42 (3.39)

(3.39) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.25 (3.22)

(3.22) Free operating cash flow SEK 6,463 million (5,463)

