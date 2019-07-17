Sandvik: Interim Report Second Quarter 2019

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter 2019

Continuing operations

Order intake 26,031 million SEK

Revenues 26,467 million SEK

Operating profit 5,078 million SEK

Operating margin 19.2%

Adjusted operating profit 4,968 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 18.8%

Profit after financial items 4,692 million SEK

Earnings per share 2.88 SEK

Cash flow from operations 2,732 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Order intake 27 million SEK

Revenues 100 million SEK

Operating profit -67 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 26,058 million SEK

Revenues 26,567 million SEK

Operating profit 5,012 million SEK

Operating margin 18.9%

Adjusted operating profit 4,901 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 18.4%

Earnings per share 2.83 SEK

Cash flow from operations 2,681 million SEK

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations,

phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac).

A webcast and teleconference will be held on 17 July 2019 at 14:00 CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, 17 July 2019

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Björn Rosengren

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CEST on 17 July 2019.

