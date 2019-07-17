Sandvik: Interim Report Second Quarter 2019
Jul 17, 2019, 05:49 ET
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Second quarter 2019
Continuing operations
- Order intake 26,031 million SEK
- Revenues 26,467 million SEK
- Operating profit 5,078 million SEK
- Operating margin 19.2%
- Adjusted operating profit 4,968 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 18.8%
- Profit after financial items 4,692 million SEK
- Earnings per share 2.88 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 2,732 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 27 million SEK
- Revenues 100 million SEK
- Operating profit -67 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 26,058 million SEK
- Revenues 26,567 million SEK
- Operating profit 5,012 million SEK
- Operating margin 18.9%
- Adjusted operating profit 4,901 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 18.4%
- Earnings per share 2.83 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 2,681 million SEK
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations,
phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac).
A webcast and teleconference will be held on 17 July 2019 at 14:00 CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
Stockholm, 17 July 2019
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Björn Rosengren
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CEST on 17 July 2019.
