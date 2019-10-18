Sandvik: Interim Report Third Quarter 2019
Oct 18, 2019, 05:47 ET
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Third quarter 2019
Continuing operations
- Order intake 24,992 million SEK
- Revenues 25,163 million SEK
- Operating profit 2,996 million SEK
- Operating margin 11.9%
- Adjusted operating profit 4,617 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 18.3%
- Profit after financial items 2,798 million SEK
- Adjusted profit after financial items 4,419 million SEK
- Earnings per share 1.65 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 6,306 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 5 million SEK
- Revenues 25 million SEK
- Operating profit -33 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 24,997 million SEK
- Revenues 25,188 million SEK
- Operating profit 2,963 million SEK
- Operating margin 11.8%
- Adjusted operating profit 4,584 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 18.2%
- Profit after financial items 2,765 million SEK
- Adjusted profit after financial items 4,386 million SEK
- Earnings per share 1.63 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 6,319 million SEK
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations,
phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac).
A webcast and teleconference will be held on 18 October 2019 at 13:00 CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Björn Rosengren
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CEST on 18 October 2019.
