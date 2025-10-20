Sandvik: Interim report third quarter 2025

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Order intake SEK 30,769 million (28,796)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 16%

Revenues SEK 29,218 million (30,306)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 5%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,539 million (5,866)

Adjusted EBITA margin 19.0% (19.4)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,103 million (5,382)

Adjusted EBIT margin 17.5% (17.8)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,707 million (4,857)

Profit for the period SEK 3,538 million (3,239)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,530 million (3,688)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.82 (2.58)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.81 (2.94)

Free operating cash flow SEK 5,603 million (6,762)

Stockholm, October 20, 2025

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on October 20, 2025.

