Sandvik introduces new logotype and visual identity

News provided by

Sandvik

21 Sep, 2023, 02:07 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sandvik presents a new visual identity. It highlights the company's commitment to lead the shift towards digitally driven and automated industries, and it is developed to suit the current position of the company as a technology leader enabling improved productivity, efficiency and sustainability for its customers.

Over the past few years, Sandvik has implemented a new strategy and defined a common purpose: We make the shift – advancing the world through engineering. This, in combination with fundamental changes like strategic acquisitions and the 2022 listing of business area Sandvik Materials Technology has reshaped the company and secured a strong foundation for the future.

"Sandvik has in many aspects become a new company in recent years. We have strengthened our world-leading positions through innovation and strategic acquisitions, and we want to continue to build our technology leadership and keep driving productivity and sustainability gains for our customers. Reflecting this, I am very pleased that we reveal a new, modern brand identity and logotype fit for our purpose and strategy," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Sandvik is on a path of transformation, building a unique position combining hardware with software and digital solutions in the mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure industries, with solutions improving sustainability and productivity for customers on a global scale. A crucial part of this is a focus on collaboration and co-creation to deliver these cutting-edge solutions.

The updated brand identity represents this new, modern Sandvik, and rests on three core elements - proactive partnerships, forward-thinking solutions, and sustainable progress. The logo is inspired by the 1962 Sandvik logo and is a tribute to the company heritage and history. A new symbol is also introduced, intended as the key bearer of the Sandvik brand and the mark of the corporate purpose. It represents "progress" and "circularity", visually summarizing the commitment of Sandvik to advance the world through engineering.

Stockholm, September 21, 2023
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008 or e-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Sandvik

Also from this source

Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting

Invitation: Sandvik Capital Markets Day November 28, 2023 - making the shift

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.