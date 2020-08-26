Sandvik Launches Sanicro® 35 Super-Austenitic Grade

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik, a developer and producer of advanced stainless steels, special alloys, titanium and other high-performance materials, has launched Sanicro® 35, a unique grade that bridges the performance gap between stainless steels and higher cost nickel alloys.

Sanicro® 35, the latest addition to Sandvik's growing Sanicro® portfolio of nickel alloys and austenitic stainless steels, offers exceptional high performance, strength and corrosion-resistance at a wide range of temperatures.

Designed for extremely corrosive environments and seawater applications, it is ideal for heat exchangers and hydraulic and instrumentation tubing. The new alloy features high mechanical yield strength, superior corrosion-resistance and excellent structural stability.

"Sanicro® 35 is a unique, high performance alternative to existing duplex and austenitic stainless steel grades and more expensive nickel alloys. It offers a cost-efficient choice for minimising risk and extending production lifecycles when battling corrosion in demanding environments," said Martin Holmquist, Business Development Manager, Sandvik Materials Technology.

"Because of its versatile properties, Sanicro® 35 is an "all-in-one" instrumentation tubing grade. Distributors can streamline inventories by using Sanicro® 35 to replace most other special grades, including 6Mo, Alloy 825 and Alloy 625," highlights Andreas Furukrona, Global Product Manager, Sandvik Materials Technology.

"With a long tradition in R&D for some of the most demanding industries around the world, we're committed to continuously discovering and innovating new material solutions. Sanicro® 35 is our latest example in which we identified a market opportunity that would benefit our customers, then innovated a solution," added Göran Björkman, President of Sandvik Materials Technology.

Sanicro® 35 is available globally to support your heat exchanger and hydraulic and instrumentation tubing needs. To learn more about this new breakthrough alloy visit materials.sandvik/sanicro-35

Media inquiries

Ruth Clay

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (832) 683 5673

Fifth Ring – Amnah Senen – [email protected]

ABOUT SANDVIK MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY

Sandvik Materials Technology, a part of the Sandvik Group, is a world-leading developer and manufacturer of products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys for the most demanding environments, as well as products and systems for industrial heating.

SOURCE Sandvik